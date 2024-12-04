NSD Primer: A class overview and Wisconsin's storylines for Signing Day

The Wisconsin coaching staff will begin to receive letters of intent Wednesday morning during college football's early signing period. Head coach Luke Fickell, along with recruiting staffers Max Stienecker and Pat Lambert, is scheduled to speak to local media at 1:00 PM. The Badgers currently have 24 scholarship commitments and a pledge from one preferred walk-on in the 2025 class. There is still work to be done, however, and BadgerBlitz.com has an overview and the storylines to follow tomorrow. ***FOLLOW ALONG WITH TODAY'S ACTION INSIDE THE BADGERS' DEN!***

OVERVIEW OF THE CURRENT 2025 RECRUITING CLASS

Carter Smith is the highest-rated recruit in Wisconsin's 2025 class.

Wisconsin is expected to begin Wednesday morning with 24 scholarship commitments in the 2025 class. The group currently ranks No. 18 in the country and No. 6 in the Big Ten, one of the best hauls in the program's history during the Rivals.com era. The class includes five commitments from inside Wisconsin, up from just two last year. The 19 other athletes come from 13 different states: Ohio, Florida, Michigan, Arizona, Illinois, New Mexico, Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina and New Jersey. The group includes 10 four-star prospects and three Rivals250 members. Wisconsin had 11 players who held a mark of 5.8 or higher in the 2024 cycle. Quarterbacks (2) Wide receivers (1) Tight ends (2) Offensive lineman (5) Defensive linemen (3) Inside linebackers (2) Outside linebackers (3) Defensive backs (6)

HOW THIS CLASS STACKS UP HISTORICALLY

Fickell and his staff are expected to bring in a Top 3 (within the program) recruiting class of the Internet-era (2002). As of Tuesday evening, UW has the No. 18 class in the country, but that will change this week and beyond until the late period in February. As long at the Badgers stay under No. 27, though, this will be the third highest-rated group set to arrive in Madison.

THERE WERE FLIPS ALONG THE WAY

In-state tight end Emmett Bork flipped from Michigan State to Wisconsin in this cycle. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

IN-STATE MISSES

In-state cornerback Tre Poteat is headed to Tennessee. (Photo by Rivals.com)

For the second consecutive year, Wisconsin will not sign the highest-rated prospect in the state. In fact, the Badgers are set to miss on the top three in 2025: OL Owen Strebig (Notre Dame), TE James Flanigan (Notre Dame) and CB Tre Poteat (Tennessee). In 2024, No. 1 ranked Nathan Roy, a four-star offensive lineman from Mukwonago, landed at Minnesota. The Badgers did, however, land the top player in Massachusetts (Hardy Watts) and New Mexico (Mason Posa). Luke Emmerich is the No. 2 player in Minnesota and Logan Powell is ranked No. 3 in Arizona.

WISCONSIN WILL HAVE SCHOLARSHIPS TO PLAY WITH THIS WINTER

How active will head coach Luke Fickell be in the transfer portal? (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)