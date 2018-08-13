Countdown to Kickoff: Ranking the 2019 in-state class (19-25)
With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin on Thursday evening, BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 25 in-state prospects in the 2019 class.
Rankings are based on film, in-person evaluations and feedback from coaches and players.
No. 25 Linebacker Derik LeCaptain
Offers: East Central University, Minnesota State-Mankato, Minnesota-Duluth, Southwest Minnesota State and South Dakota
The word: A standout on both sides of the ball for Southern Door, Derik LeCaptain has already rushed for over 3,000 career yards. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior has been a frequent visitor to Madison and has a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers.
No. 24 Athlete Dalton Gillette
Offers: North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Minnesota-Duluth, Southwest Minnesota State University and Northern Michigan
The word: Dalton Gillette, who visited Wisconsin this spring, could play on either side of the ball at the level. He's also hearing from Purdue, Western Michigan and South Dakota State, among others.
No. 23 Tight end William Enneking
Offers: Butler, Colgate, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Lafayette, Morehead State and North Dakota
The word: A 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end from Sussex Hamilton, William Enneking visited Wisconsin last fall when the Badgers hosted Purdue. An excellent student, Enneking is also hearing from a handful of schools in the Ivy League.
No. 22 Defensive lineman Mark Shields
Offers: Northern Iowa
The word: In 2017, Mark Shields racked up 108 tackles and two sacks - 23 of those stops coming in the Division 3 state title game in a loss to Rice Lake.
No. 21 Linebacker Logan Eiden
Offers: Minnesota-Duluth, Upper Iowa, Winona State, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul
The word: Logan Eiden, a hard-hitting linebacker from Neenah, was a first-team WFCA All-State selection last fall. As a junior, Eiden had 67 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
No. 20 Offensive lineman J.J. Lippe
Offers: Eastern Illinois, Minnesota State-Mankato, Minnesota-Duluth, North Dakota, Saginaw Valley, Southwest Minnesota State and Winona State
The word: Jacob Lippe, was has good size at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, has garnered a handful of Division 1 and 2 offers thus far.
No. 19 Linebacker Thomas Brunner
Offers: North Dakota, South Dakota and Eastern Illinois
The word: Thomas Brunner, who visited Wisconsin in April and camped in June, had 71 total tackles, four sacks and one interception as a junior. The projected outside linebacker is also hearing from Iowa State, Michigan State, Iowa, Northern Iowa, Western Michigan, among others.