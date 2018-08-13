With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin on Thursday evening, BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 25 in-state prospects in the 2019 class. Rankings are based on film, in-person evaluations and feedback from coaches and players.

No. 25 Linebacker Derik LeCaptain

Offers: East Central University, Minnesota State-Mankato, Minnesota-Duluth, Southwest Minnesota State and South Dakota The word: A standout on both sides of the ball for Southern Door, Derik LeCaptain has already rushed for over 3,000 career yards. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior has been a frequent visitor to Madison and has a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers.

No. 24 Athlete Dalton Gillette

Offers: North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Minnesota-Duluth, Southwest Minnesota State University and Northern Michigan The word: Dalton Gillette, who visited Wisconsin this spring, could play on either side of the ball at the level. He's also hearing from Purdue, Western Michigan and South Dakota State, among others.

No. 23 Tight end William Enneking

Offers: Butler, Colgate, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Lafayette, Morehead State and North Dakota The word: A 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end from Sussex Hamilton, William Enneking visited Wisconsin last fall when the Badgers hosted Purdue. An excellent student, Enneking is also hearing from a handful of schools in the Ivy League.

No. 22 Defensive lineman Mark Shields

Offers: Northern Iowa The word: In 2017, Mark Shields racked up 108 tackles and two sacks - 23 of those stops coming in the Division 3 state title game in a loss to Rice Lake.

No. 21 Linebacker Logan Eiden

Offers: Minnesota-Duluth, Upper Iowa, Winona State, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul The word: Logan Eiden, a hard-hitting linebacker from Neenah, was a first-team WFCA All-State selection last fall. As a junior, Eiden had 67 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

No. 20 Offensive lineman J.J. Lippe

Offers: Eastern Illinois, Minnesota State-Mankato, Minnesota-Duluth, North Dakota, Saginaw Valley, Southwest Minnesota State and Winona State The word: Jacob Lippe, was has good size at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, has garnered a handful of Division 1 and 2 offers thus far.

No. 19 Linebacker Thomas Brunner