In-state linebacker Thomas Brunner got his look at the University of Wisconsin on Friday as a guest of the football program.

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound junior from Whitefish Bay High School was on campus for the Badgers' spring practice with a handful of other prospects from across the state.

"The visit was great," Brunner told BadgerBlitz.com. "It started with a thorough presentation about academics that I really found helpful. We got a full tour of the facilities, watched practice and talked with our position coaches.