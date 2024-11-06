Advertisement

in other news

Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's loss to Iowa

Premium content
 • Seamus Rohrer
Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's loss to Iowa.

Premium content
 • Seamus Rohrer
Analyzing Wisconsin Basketball's Guards for 2024-25

Analyzing Wisconsin Basketball's Guards for 2024-25

Wisconsin's guard play will have several new faces and a new approach in 2024-25.

 • Benjamin Worgull
Three takeaways from Wisconsin's 42-10 loss to Iowa

Three takeaways from Wisconsin's 42-10 loss to Iowa

Takeaways from Wisconsin's 42-10 loss to Iowa.

 • Donnie Slusher
Grades and Game Balls Week 10: Badgers blasted by Hawkeyes in Iowa City

Grades and Game Balls Week 10: Badgers blasted by Hawkeyes in Iowa City

Grades and game balls from Wisconsin's loss to Iowa.

Premium content
 • Seamus Rohrer

in other news

Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's loss to Iowa

Premium content
 • Seamus Rohrer
Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's loss to Iowa.

Premium content
 • Seamus Rohrer
Analyzing Wisconsin Basketball's Guards for 2024-25

Analyzing Wisconsin Basketball's Guards for 2024-25

Wisconsin's guard play will have several new faces and a new approach in 2024-25.

 • Benjamin Worgull
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 6, 2024
Bye week check-in: Grading Wisconsin's offense
circle avatar
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals

Through nine contests this fall, Wisconsin is averaging 25.1 points per game, good for the 91st spot in college football.

Nationally, Wisconsin's total offense is slightly higher, as the Badgers are averaging 378.3 yards per game, which falls in 82nd place. One stat UW traditionally ranks well in is rushing per game. Currently, Wisconsin is averaging 173.7 yards per contest, the No. 51 running attack in the nation.

But how have the various position players performed this season? We take a look at the Badgers' snap counts and their ratings from Pro Football Focus so far this year. If you are looking at the snap counts, the grand total for the offense so far this year is 632. Wisconsin has run the football 325 times and passed it 307 times.

As far as the grading system, anything above 70 is usually pretty good. In the 60s is pretty close to average and in 50s is below.

Players listed have played above 50 snaps through nine games.

QUARTERBACK
PlayerSnap CountPassRun Overall

Braedyn Locke

458

54.7

73.2

58.5

Tyler Van Dyke

157

77.5

52.6

72.9

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement