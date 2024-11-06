Bye week check-in: Grading Wisconsin's offense

Through nine contests this fall, Wisconsin is averaging 25.1 points per game, good for the 91st spot in college football.

Nationally, Wisconsin's total offense is slightly higher, as the Badgers are averaging 378.3 yards per game, which falls in 82nd place. One stat UW traditionally ranks well in is rushing per game. Currently, Wisconsin is averaging 173.7 yards per contest, the No. 51 running attack in the nation.

But how have the various position players performed this season? We take a look at the Badgers' snap counts and their ratings from Pro Football Focus so far this year. If you are looking at the snap counts, the grand total for the offense so far this year is 632. Wisconsin has run the football 325 times and passed it 307 times.

As far as the grading system, anything above 70 is usually pretty good. In the 60s is pretty close to average and in 50s is below.

Players listed have played above 50 snaps through nine games.