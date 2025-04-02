Wisconsin Badgers Transfer Portal Tracker

It's setting up to be another busy several weeks of movement on Wisconsin's roster, with transfers being announced and the coaching staff eyeing potential incoming prospects for the 2025 season and beyond. Here's a look at the Badgers who have announced they will be leaving, plus some transfers from across the country who have known interest from the coaching staff. The Transfer Portal Main Page is the hub where all national content will be hosted, just like for the FB Recruiting and BB Recruiting main pages. UPDATED ON 4/2/2025

ENTERED THE PORTAL

University of Wisconsin forward Chris Hodges is the latest to put his name into the transfer portal and will explore other options as a graduate transfer. He is the third reserve from this season’s roster to enter the portal, joining guards Camren Hunter and Daniel Freitag. Wisconsin's first recruit of its 2021 recruiting class, Hodges never found his footing after the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to opt out of his senior season due to health concerns. Going more than two years without playing competitive basketball after redshirting as a true freshman, Hodges averaged 0.1 points and 1.7 minutes over 40 appearances in the last three seasons.

Daniel Freitag was looking for any positive reaction to his statement to convince him that the University of Wisconsin was still the place for him. The freshman point guard was midway through his end-of-the-season meeting with head coach Greg Gard and a majority of the staff that was long on negatives and short on positives. Despite being criticized for a wide range of shortcomings, Freitag was undeterred and told the staff that he was fully committed to developing and growing in the Wisconsin program. Expecting that his statement would yield encouragement from the staff, Freitag said the group kept dumping on him "Entering that meeting, I was zero percent of me entering the portal," Freitag said. "Halfway through that meeting of just listening and not talking much, and hearing all the things I'm not great at, something flipped in me that I 100 percent want to come back to Wisconsin and prove to myself that I can improve upon everything they said. "I told them that. I said that you guys are going to tell me everything I am doing wrong and I am going to show you. I am going to come back, be loyal to this program, and everything you guys are saying I am going to do it to the best of my ability ... I thought me saying that would help, but the tone never changed. It took me by surprise hearing that right after I said I would improve upon all the things that it never changed how the conversation was going." That goal of playing early never materialized during a freshman season that had countless more downs than ups. Instead of having a role in the rotation, Freitag played 27 minutes over 14 games, registering his only two points on a late-game dunk against Iowa.

Last year, Camren Hunter was the first transfer addition for Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. One year later, the junior guard is the first player to enter the portal for the Badgers, who just wrapped up a 27-10 season. Hunter will have one year of eligibility remaining at the school of his choice. After Chucky Hepburn's departure via the portal last winter, Hunter was expected to compete for a starting role during the 2024-25 season. Instead, he played in just 11 contests and averaged 2.1 minutes per game during a season in which he battled both illness and injury. Last year, Hunter entered the portal on March 18, 2024 after Central Arkansas parted ways with head coach Anthony Boone. Rivals ranked him as a four-star prospect out of the portal. A two-time selection to the Atlantic-Sun's all-conference team at Central Arkansas, Hunter didn’t play last season after suffering a foot injury in October of 2024. As a sophomore in 2022-23, he averaged 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals. He made 50 three-pointers, shot 78.6 percent from the free-throw line, and scored in double figures in 27 of 30 games while playing a team-best 33.9 minutes per game.

PROJECTED SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION FOR 2025-2026

PORTAL COMMITMENT FOR WISCONSIN

PORTAL OPTIONS WITH REPORTED INTEREST FROM WISCONSIN