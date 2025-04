Isaac Miller admitted his offer from Wisconsin on Thursday caught him a bit off guard.

It also produced an emotional moment for his mother, who accompanied the standout sophomore on his trip to Madison for the Badgers' sixth spring camp practice.

"Honestly, I did expect the offer coming into the visit," Miller told BadgerBlitz.com. "I talked to Coach (Matt) Mitchell before and he mentioned getting me out to camp this summer. I thought I was just coming to see a practice but I left with an offer.