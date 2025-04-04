2026 LB Ben Wenzel, 'Lifelong Badger fan,' talks spring camp visit

Appleton native Ben Wenzel is sold on Wisconsin.

The "lifelong Badger fan" made it down to Madison for Wisconsin's spring practice on Thursday, and it's safe to say he enjoyed himself.

“It was a surreal experience. Growing up a Badger fan, going to games, it’s pretty cool to get the inside scoop and you know, potentially being a player on their team is really cool," he told BadgerBlitz.com.

Now, he's waiting for Wisconsin to be sold on him.

"It sounds like an offer is a potential in the future. It kinda depends on how everything plays out with different recruits and stuff," he said.