Three takeaways from Wisconsin spring practice No. 6

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers were inside the McClain Center for the sixth open practice of the spring. BadgerBlitz.com was present for Thursday's action. Here are my three biggest takeaways.

Pick-A-Thon

(Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Just when it felt like the offense was beginning to gain comfort and build some steam, the quarterbacks decided to hold an unofficial interception contest. All four quarterbacks on the roster threw at least one pick. I counted six total. The defensive backs were there for every quarterback mistake, and even forced some extras. Redshirt freshman Omillio Agard levitated into the air to catch his first pick of spring camp after Milos Spasojevic threw an errant pass into traffic. Miami transfer D’Yoni Hill jumped a route and picked off Danny O’Neil. Ricardo Hallman stuck by Vinny Anthony on a drag route and picked off Billy Edwards.

Perhaps the highlight of practice was made by safety Austin Brown, who snuck around a flat route, reeled in a one-handed interception in mid-air, and then managed to hang onto the ball after smacking on the ground.