Three takeaways from Wisconsin spring practice No. 6

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers were inside the McClain Center for the sixth open practice of the spring. BadgerBlitz.com was present for Thursday's action.
Here are my three biggest takeaways.
Pick-A-Thon
Just when it felt like the offense was beginning to gain comfort and build some steam, the quarterbacks decided to hold an unofficial interception contest.
All four quarterbacks on the roster threw at least one pick. I counted six total.
The defensive backs were there for every quarterback mistake, and even forced some extras.
Redshirt freshman Omillio Agard levitated into the air to catch his first pick of spring camp after Milos Spasojevic threw an errant pass into traffic. Miami transfer D’Yoni Hill jumped a route and picked off Danny O’Neil.
Ricardo Hallman stuck by Vinny Anthony on a drag route and picked off Billy Edwards.
Perhaps the highlight of practice was made by safety Austin Brown, who snuck around a flat route, reeled in a one-handed interception in mid-air, and then managed to hang onto the ball after smacking on the ground.
Freshman Carter Smith felt left out and threw an errant pick to Owen Arnett near the end of practice.
The quarterbacks will do their best to put Thursday behind them. But this type of sluggishness isn’t a total surprise.
The coaches aren’t prioritizing the passing game the way they did in the Phil Longo era.
Tuesday’s session featured the least 11-on-11 passing of any practice this spring. On Thursday, they didn’t get around to it until the back half of practice. There weren’t any of these days with Longo’s offense, but we know how that turned out.
This will only be a real concern if it continues.