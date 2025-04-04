Badgers begin relationship with in-state ATH Michael Farr

in other news
2026 LB Ben Wenzel, 'Lifelong Badger fan,' talks spring camp visit
Appleton native Ben Wenzel breaks down his spring practice visit to Wisconsin.
Edge Isaac Miller: 'Always been a dream to be able to play at Wisconsin'
Isaac Miller, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound edge prospect from Catholic Memorial, picked up an offer from Wisconsin on Thursday.
Three takeaways from Wisconsin spring practice No. 6
MADISON, Wis. — Three takeaways from Thursday's practice.
Spring Practice Report No. 6: Defense shines as offense struggles
MADISON - The defense dominated on Thursday during Wisconsin's six practice of spring camp.
Wisconsin Guard John Blackwell To Explore NBA Draft Process
John Blackwell will enter the NBA Draft process while maintaining his eligibility, leaving a return to Wisconsin open
Racine native Michael Farr was in town for Wisconsin's spring practice on Thursday. It was an interesting day for the athlete to stop by: the defense feasted with interception after interception.
"Energy from the defense was amazing, they caused a lot of takeaways," he told BadgerBlitz.com.
The defense was clearly impressive, but conversely, Farr wanted to see more out of the offense.
"But I definitely think there’s some stuff they gotta work on just from watching their practice, even talking to some of the recruiters at practice, they kinda said the same thing...The offensive side, I’d say the quarterback, what they lack. Just stuff like that. The defense had a lot of takeaways, a lot of interceptions. I’d honestly say their defense is their best thing this year."
