Appleton native Ben Wenzel breaks down his spring practice visit to Wisconsin.

 Seamus Rohrer
Isaac Miller, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound edge prospect from Catholic Memorial, picked up an offer from Wisconsin on Thursday.

 Jon McNamara
MADISON, Wis. — Three takeaways from Thursday's practice.

 Donnie Slusher
MADISON - The defense dominated on Thursday during Wisconsin's six practice of spring camp.

 Cameron Wilhorn
John Blackwell will enter the NBA Draft process while maintaining his eligibility, leaving a return to Wisconsin open

 Benjamin Worgull

 Seamus Rohrer
 Jon McNamara
MADISON, Wis. — Three takeaways from Thursday's practice.

 Donnie Slusher
Published Apr 4, 2025
Badgers begin relationship with in-state ATH Michael Farr
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
Racine native Michael Farr was in town for Wisconsin's spring practice on Thursday. It was an interesting day for the athlete to stop by: the defense feasted with interception after interception.

"Energy from the defense was amazing, they caused a lot of takeaways," he told BadgerBlitz.com.

The defense was clearly impressive, but conversely, Farr wanted to see more out of the offense.

"But I definitely think there’s some stuff they gotta work on just from watching their practice, even talking to some of the recruiters at practice, they kinda said the same thing...The offensive side, I’d say the quarterback, what they lack. Just stuff like that. The defense had a lot of takeaways, a lot of interceptions. I’d honestly say their defense is their best thing this year."

