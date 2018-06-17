Mason Platter , a three-star outside linebacker from Menomonie, Wis., spoke with BadgerBlitz.com a few days ago about how he's feeling now that his career with the Badgers is right around the corner. Our questions and his answers are included below.

Wisconsin's 2018 signing class will be joining the team full-time in June, so BadgerBlitz.com will be checking in with the team's incoming freshmen as they make the jump from being high school prospects to a Wisconsin student-athlete.

You committed to Wisconsin pretty early in the recruiting cycle - how did it feel to make things official last December and send in your letter of intent?

Mason Platter: That was a pretty big day for me. I wouldn’t say it was a relief - I’d say the day I committed was more of a relief to me. But it’s nice to put pen to paper and make everything official.

Do you remember what it felt like the day that you committed?

Mason Platter: That day was very hectic. I remember my high school coach called me down to his office and I told him that I was ready to commit. Right away I texted Alex Fenton because he was committed to play there (in the class of 2017). I was in the locker room afterward and I could hear these big heavy feet flying down the hallway and he comes sprinting in to the locker room and jumped into my arms - he was fired up for me, too. It was a really special day - I’ll always remember it, to be sure.

Was Wisconsin always the place that you wanted to go to as an in-state kid? Or did you have to kind of make it a level playing field when teams really started to show interest in you?

Mason Platter: As a kid I always wanted to go an play for Wisconsin and eventually go on to the NFL. But when I started to be recruited I tried to throw away all of my old biases and go in to everything with an open mind. But in the end Wisconsin was still the best fit for me.

Was it hard then to not commit right away after the Badgers offered you a scholarship? Did you have to kind of slow yourself down before pulling the trigger?

Mason Platter: I wanted to commit on the ride home, but my mom said that I should sleep on it and we’d see how I felt the day after. But I knew I was ready to be a Badger.

You've also had to wait a while to get on campus after signing your letter of intent - is it starting to feel real now that you're close to actually joining the team?

Mason Platter: I’m not sure it’s really sunk in all of the way. Some days it hits harder than others. It’s hard to put in to words.

Did you enjoy the recruiting process? Or was it just one more thing to have to juggle in addition to school and football? Did committing so early take some of that weight off of you?

Mason Platter: Oh, absolutely. Those couple of months where I was being recruited, it was really stressful. A lot of people don’t realize that about the recruiting process. They see kids going on visits and don’t realize the stress that they’re under. It’s a huge decision that they are making - one that has a huge impact on their life. Making that decision early really took that burden off of my shoulders.