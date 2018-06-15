Boyd Dietzen, a three-star defensive lineman from Appleton, Wis., spoke with BadgerBlitz.com about how he's feeling now that his career with the Badgers is right around the corner. Our questions and his answers are included below.

Wisconsin's 2018 signing class will be joining the team full-time in June, so BadgerBlitz.com will be checking in with the team's incoming freshmen as they make the jump from being high school prospects to a Wisconsin student-athlete.

I know it was a couple of months ago by now, but how did it feel to send in your letter of intent to the Badgers after committing so early on in the process?

Boyd Dietzen: It was the greatest feeling, because Wisconsin has always been my dream school and I’ve always wanted to go there. And when the offer came I knew (it) and committed the next day.

You're an in-state guy from a big-time program - what did it mean to you to get that scholarship offer from Wisconsin?

Boyd Dietzen: It meant so much, because I know couple of guys there and I know how they feel about it, and they love being a part of that program. I just wanted to join them and join the culture that the Badgers have when I got to college.

Did you have to take much time to think about the offer from them before committing? Were you temped to commit on the spot or did you have to take a breath and think on it for a bit?

Boyd Dietzen: I got the offer the day I went to a basketball game, and then I went home and slept on it and committed the next morning. I did sleep on it, but I knew it was the place for me. I wanted to go to Wisconsin no matter what.

Were there other schools who kept pursuing you after you committed? Or did they get the impression that you were solid to Wisconsin after getting that offer?

Boyd Dietzen: Before I committed to Wisconsin I did call the other schools who were recruiting me and thanked them for their interest and then told them that Wisconsin was where I was going to go. Most of them were understanding - they knew I was a Wisconsin kid and thought that was where I would want to go.

What was it about the Badgers that made them stand out right from the start? Was it just that they were the program you grew up following, or was there more to it?

Boyd Dietzen: The campus is beautiful. It’s right on the lakes, which is great. And knowing some of the people who are playing there already and loving it was helpful. Plus being so close to home - it’s only about two hours away from where I live. It’s easy for family to come for games or for me to come home if I need to. It’s all perfect.