Most of Wisconsin's 2021 class will be joining the program in June; however, the Badgers will welcome six players to Madison in January as mid-year enrollees. We decided to check in with a few of these incoming freshmen as they begin the transition from being prep standouts to college athletes. T.J. Bollers orally committed to Wisconsin in June 2019, and the No. 103 player in the country in the senior recruiting cycle finalized his decision by sending in his letter of intent (LOI) during the early signing period last month. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard spoke about what Bollers could bring to the outside linebacker room, and potentially more, in mid-December: "T.J. Bollers is a kid that we love his versatility," Leonhard told reporters via Zoom on Dec. 16. "We see him as an outside linebacker, kind of plus. We think he can do a little bit more than that position and provide some flexibility for us. Great physicality with what he has shown in high school, and as he grows into his body, it's gonna be a lot of fun to to put him in different positions." Bollers spoke with BadgerBlitz.com on the evening of Jan. 16 -- while on his way up to Madison -- about a variety of topics as the hours ticked down before his arrival across state borders. Questions and answers have been edited for clarity.

Four-star OLB T.J. Bollers is enrolling early at Wisconsin. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Through your eyes, how did your senior season go?

TB: "Well, it was kind of hectic with COVID and all, but it was great being able to play one more time, just with all my friends and stuff, just getting out on the field even though it just wasn't the same as it was. But, I mean, that's the best that we could hope for. "We had an OK season. I wouldn't say it was anything crazy, but at the same time just really happy to have a season."

When I talked to your dad in December, he mentioned the variety of positions you've played for football. Which was the one that you had the most fun, and which one was the most difficult for you?

TB: "Honestly, all the positions that I played were always so fun. The most difficult, honestly, would be my base position, D-line. Just some of the blocks that I had to take on, just trying to take on like three, four guys was really hard, but I loved every second of it. I loved every second of playing tackle, too. Wide receiver, slot receiver, just anywhere that they put me, it was a great time, so I really don't have anything to complain about."

I've seen some of your videos posted on social media. Now that your high school career is over, what have you been doing to prepare for Wisconsin?

TB: "I've really just been working with my trainer, J.C. Moreau, at Strength U. I've been working with him since I was, geez, in fifth grade, and he's really played a big part in getting me ready and actually providing me with the tools that I need to be in this position. "[He and I] have been working, and my strength coach at school, I've been working with him, too, so just a lot of the training programs and stuff like that come from them. Of course until I signed, when I got on the training regiment from the coaches up there."

You committed to the Badgers in June 2019. Was there an exact moment where you said, "I'm picking Wisconsin as my collegiate home?"

TB: "Man, honestly, that probably went way back to the first time that I visited. I was so in awe of the campus and the coaches and just everything, like the feel that was there. It just blew me away. My mom was blown away, too, and just everyone that was there with me. I think it was me and my mom and my youngest sister who were all there, and we were just absolutely just blown away by the campus and by the coaches, just the surrounding community, everything. Honestly, it probably dates back to that first visit, that first camp."

After you committed, did other schools try to continue to keep in contact with you or try to flip you? And if so, which ones were they?

TB: "Oh yeah. Yeah, there were quite a few. Alabama was the biggest one. I had a really great relationship with the D-line coach there. We stayed in contact for a bit, but it wasn't really anything like major. He was kind of just keeping it in my ear. Like 'Hey, if you ever wanted to de-commit, then you can come here.' But it was nothing like really trying to be forceful and mean or anything like that towards Wisconsin. "I appreciated that he still kept contact and stuff because it's Alabama, and if they want me that bad after I commit -- that they keep coming and obviously, my family, my trainers just the work that I put in -- I've been doing something right."

What influenced your decision to enroll early at Wisconsin?

TB: "So enrolling early has just always been a plan for me, ever since we figured out that you could. Since my freshman year when I started going on visits, just enrolling early has always been the plan. Just to kind of like get a jump on everything, just so that I'm kind of used to the college life before the actual football season starts, and then even have an opportunity to graduate college early."

What conversations have you had with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard or even your your future position coach, Bobby April, just pertaining to expectations for when you arrive and gearing up for your first semester as a college football player?

TB: "Me and Coach April, we stay in contact quite a bit. It was a little hectic into bowl season so we didn't talk that much, but before that, we were on the phone every week. Really just the message that he was talking to me, just making sure that I was really focused on making sure that I got through high school, everything was so going smoothly, that I stayed on top of all this admission and enrollment stuff just so that my transition was smooth. A lot of it, he talked about just making sure I was learning the playbook a little bit so that I kind of just have a baseline knowledge and stuff like that. Just normal coach talk, nothing really crazy."

On Dec. 16, Leonhard said he loved your versatility and he sees you as an "outside linebacker kind of plus" that you can do a little more than that position and provide some flexibility. Have they talked to you about the different ways they could potentially use you?

TB: "Not really, not much. I know about as much as you guys do about it, when they say 'outside linebacker plus.' I'm excited that they're gonna try and use me in so many different ways because that's how I love playing. I don't just like doing one thing, I like being able to kind of have the versatility to like, recognize what's going to happen, and then decide what I'm going to do. "It was something I was able to do in high school, and as long as I get into that circle of trust fast enough or just patiently make my way into one of those roles then I'm super excited."

What do you think you'll bring to the outside linebacker room, and how would you describe your playing style?

TB: "I'd really describe my playing style as definitely powerful as time has gone on, but I'm gonna bring a good combination of speed and power. I'll be able to beat you off the edge, be able to go straight through your chest, but I'm excited for the opportunity that these coaches have given me. I'm really thankful for all the work that my family and my trainers have put in to me to be able put me here. I wouldn't be able to have those attributes without them so I really appreciate all that."

Where are some of the areas you see yourself improving in once you get to Madison?

TB: "I really see myself improving in large-group leadership skills. Football-wise, leadership is kind of a football thing, but skill-wise on the field, pass coverage and then just overall knowledge of the game will be probably some of my biggest steps that I take that'll help me better myself."

What are your goals for your freshman year?