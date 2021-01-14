Most of Wisconsin's 2021 class will be joining the program in June; however, the Badgers will welcome six players to Madison in January as mid-year enrollees. We decided to check in with a few of these incoming freshmen as they begin the transition from being prep standouts to college athletes. Riley Mahlman will be one of two Minnesota recruiting exports to head to Madison in this recruiting cycle. The Lakeville (MN) South prospect orally committed to the Badgers in September 2019 and finalized his decision by sending in his letter of intent (LOI) during the early signing period last month. Mahlman spoke with BadgerBlitz.com on Jan. 12 about a variety of topics as the days tick down before his arrival at Wisconsin. Questions and his answers have been edited for clarity. Miss one? Check 'em out below: CB Al Ashford III | ILB Jake Chaney |

Four-star offensive tackle Riley Mahlman. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

You're wrapping up your classes your last semester, last quarter as a senior. Just how did your senior season go?

RM: "It was a really good season. I probably was sidelined with injuries more than I wanted to, but the team had a great season. We ended up going undefeated. Our season got kind of cut short, but I think we were definitely on track to be state champions. I feel like we were the team to beat, so that kind of stunk, but it was a fun season all around."

Lakeville South 2020 Associated Press "Mythical" State Champions! pic.twitter.com/piJL3IcLM0 — Lakeville South Football (@LSHSCougarsFB) November 25, 2020

Now that your high school career is over, just what have you been doing to prepare for coming to Madison?

RM: "The only thing I was just kind of trying to get bigger and stronger. I've been lifting. Wisconsin's been sending me programs and such. So I just been doing those, getting my body right for the next step and for college in a couple weeks."

You committed to Wisconsin back in 2019. Was there an exact moment where you said, "I'm picking Wisconsin as my collegiate home?"

RM: "So I've always loved Wisconsin. They're one of my first offers, one of the first visits I took. I committed actually the day after the Michigan game. I was going that Saturday, I was going to the Michigan game, and I was just in awe from the way we played, from the fans to the atmosphere, to the people there, to the other recruits and coaches. It was everyone. I was like, 'This is the place I want to be.' No ifs, ands or buts, no switching decisions. "I talked to my parents that night, and that night, actually, I committed on the spot and I made it official on Twitter the next morning. It was super exciting."

After you committed, were there other schools still trying to keep in contact with you and trying to flip you? If so, which ones were they?

RM: "There are a few. They weren't going crazy. They definitely respected my decision, but Minnesota, Notre Dame and Northwestern were kind of the three that were kind of always in my back ear. They're like, 'Yeah, we respect you decision, but if you ever want to flip, ever want to change decision, we'd still love to have you.' "It was kind of one of those deals, I never really talked to them much. I was like, 'Oh yeah, thanks for reaching out, but I'm happy with where I'm at.'"

I know I talked to you a couple months ago about Jake Ratzlafff, but just what does it mean having two Minnesota natives coming to Wisconsin in this 2021 class?

RM: "It's real cool. He's a super good guy, great football player. He lives not too far from me. He lives like a town or two over, so it was exciting. I knew he had the offer [from Wisconsin]. I'm like, 'Yo, like, we could do this. This would be awesome.' I knew he has hockey options ... football options. I had no clue what he was going to do. I tried to stay impartial in his decision. It's him, but I was so excited when he finally committed to Wisconsin. I was like, 'That's a big one.' I knew it was a big one."

What influenced you for your decision to enroll early at Wisconsin?

RM: "There's lots of decisions. It's definitely a decision for the best. I'm going to be getting another semester of education paid for in the end. I'm going to get bigger, faster, stronger, ready for my freshman season. High school, it's great and all but, I mean, there's really nothing back here for me. I felt like it was the next chapter of my life. I would have just been working out here. Might as well do that at Wisconsin and get some better training, the best you can there. "I decided to go early. ... I don't regret it. It's a great decision for me. I think it was the best for me."

Who's your roommate going to be and when's the scheduled moving date for you?

RM: "It's [tight end] Jack Pugh, and we move in the 17th. Sunday morning.

What conversations have you had with offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph just pertaining to expectations when you arrive and gearing up for your first semester as a college football player?

RM: "There haven't been any, too deep conversations. He just is kind of saying, 'I can't wait to get you out here and see what you can do.' It's definitely going to be exciting. I definitely have some developing to do, and I know that, so I'm excited to take the ride with him. If anyone can develop a guy, it's definitely Joe. Imagine I'll take my time, and ride the course and be the next great Badger offensive lineman."

Have they talked to you about any positions at all, where you'll start or where you could potentially wind up, or is it still kind of up in the air?

RM: "They're definitely starting at tackle. They didn't really say left or right, but I think I can help out wherever they need me, wherever they want me. I'd be happy to fill any position they want."

What do you feel that you'll bring to the offensive line room, and how would you describe your playing style?

RM: "They're just gonna be a super-athletic guy that can do it all, whether it's pass block, run block, definitely multi-dimensional. Can pull and can almost do everything needed."

Once you get to Madison, what are some areas that you see yourself improving in?

RM: "I definitely need to improve in size and strength. Like any anyone can get stronger. I mean, that's a kind of a well-used phrase, but I think definitely strength is probably the biggest key for me. Add a few pounds and some strength, and I think I can pop in a starting lineup in the next year or so."

What are some goals for yourself your freshman year?