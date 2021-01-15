Most of Wisconsin's 2021 class will be joining the program in June; however, the Badgers will welcome six players to Madison in January as mid-year enrollees. We decided to check in with a few of these incoming freshmen as they begin the transition from being prep standouts to college athletes. Mike Jarvis will head to Madison this recruiting cycle as the lone defensive line commit. The Medford (NJ) Shawnee prospect orally committed to the Badgers in June 2019 and finalized his decision by sending in his letter of intent (LOI) during the early signing period last month. Jarvis spoke with BadgerBlitz.com on Jan. 14 about a variety of topics as the days tick down before his arrival at Wisconsin. Questions and answers have been edited for clarity. Miss one? Check 'em out below: CB Al Ashford III | ILB Jake Chaney | OL Riley Mahlman

How did your senior season go overall?

MJ: "Obviously not the year that we've had in the past. We went 1-6, unfortunately. It wasn't what anyone else was used to pretty much because we're used to being a winning team, making playoffs and stuff. What happened this year kind of happened in the pandemic because in years past we're able to do so much as a team, and grow really closely, all your other brothers and stuff. We weren't allowed to go out to lunch with groups, mass numbers and all that stuff with working out. Obviously this year, we had two weeks pretty much to try to practice together, and whatever happens in two weeks, we had to be ready to go. Unfortunately, we weren't. We were in games. We just really couldn't close the games out."

Now that you've you've your career in high school is over just what have you been doing to prepare for Wisconsin?

MJ: "Definitely just trying to add strength. My power, my lateral movements and stuff and my get offs. Trying to really just focus on stuff that I really need to work on the most, like pad level."

You committed to the Badgers in early June 2019. Was there an exact moment where you said, "I'm picking Wisconsin as my collegiate home?"

MJ: "I think it was like right after we got the second news of the dead period getting extended again. I had let Coach Nokes [defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield] at the time, I was going to start thinking about committing soon, and just wanted to take these next two weeks and really think about it and talk to my family and see what other options I had and stuff. "Then I talked to him two weeks later, and then I got off the call with him and I was just thinking, let me just do it now. It just felt right. "Yes, I was still talking to other coaches. I received, I think, two offers the day that I committed. I didn't feel that good. It wasn't like schools that I was like, 'Wow, I could really see myself playing there.' "How everyone treated me at Wisconsin, I don't think I'm going to get this treatment anywhere else. It was like so calm and relaxed the whole process."

After you committed, and you talked about the other offers, but did other schools try to continue to keep in contact with you or try to flip you, and if so, which ones?

"Yeah, Rutgers tried to flip me. Florida State actually reached out to my coach like a week and a half ago to see if they had any chance to try and flip me, but I already signed so it didn't really make much sense. I mean, it did in a way. I think I talked to them for like a brief period of time, but it was nothing serious. I didn't see myself going there. "I've always been a kid that once you decide on a school - like if you flip, enter the transfer portal and go somewhere else - it doesn't show good character or something. I don't know, that's just kind of how I look at it."

What influenced your decision to enroll early at Wisconsin then since you're a couple days out from coming here?

MJ: "I think just getting on the training program, meal program. Obviously you start academics a semester early, so I think that will help me in the long run. I think it's gonna give me a head start on some of the other players, especially at work, namely spring ball and stuff."

Who's your roommate gonna be and when's that scheduled move in date?

MJ: "I'm rooming with [outside linebacker] T.J. Bollers, and I think 10 a.m. on Sunday."

What conversations have you had with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard pertaining to the expectations when you arrive and gearing up for your first semester as a college football player?

MJ: "He just said pretty much just learn as much as you can, football-wise. In school, grind when you're in class and get your homework done. Just be a great student, and he said always work hard because, especially now since not having a set D-line coach at the moment, he's like the table's pretty much open. Like anything can happen."

Position-wise, where do they anticipate you starting out at?

MJ: "I'm going to play d-end, so the five-technique. I think I'll always be a five-technique sometimes three[-technique] or sometimes like a 4i."

What do you feel you'll bring to the defensive line room, and how would you describe your playing style?

MJ: "I think I'm a high-energy D-lineman. Normally, I'm quiet on the field. A person that's going to shoot gaps, be very physical. Something goes wrong, don't really let it affect him. Just get after the next play, make the next play if you don't make the play before that. Someone that's gonna bust his ass and try to make a quick impact."

What are some areas you see yourself improving and once you get to Wisconsin?

MJ: "Definitely with my strength in the weight room. I guess just really like some pass rush moves, my agility. I think I'll improve on a lot, especially enrolling early, getting more time."

What are your goals for your freshman year?