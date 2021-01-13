Most of Wisconsin's 2021 class will be joining the program in June; however, the Badgers will welcome six players to Madison in January as mid-year enrollees. We decided to check in with a few of these incoming freshmen as they begin the transition from being prep standouts to college athletes. Jake Chaney will be one of two signees from "The Sunshine State" to head to Madison this recruiting cycle. The Cape Coral, Fl., native orally committed to the Badgers in March and finalized his decision by sending in his letter of intent (LOI) during the early signing period. Chaney spoke with BadgerBlitz.com on Jan. 8 about a variety of topics as the days tick down before his arrival at Wisconsin. Questions and his answers have been edited for clarity. Miss one? Check 'em out below: CB Al Ashford III

Three-star linebacker Jake Chaney on his visit to Wisconsin in 2019.

When I talked to your dad last month, he mentioned the nickname "D-1" at an early age for you. How did that come about?

JC: "I really think one of my Pop Warner coaches called me that one time. I really didn't go around, walking around, telling people that was my nickname. But he started calling me that, and then the whole team started calling me it, and then when other people heard it, they started calling me it. But after Pop Warner, that really died down."

Flash forward to you're just over a week away from going to Wisconsin. Now that your high school career is over, what have you been doing to prepare to come up to UW?

JC: "I've really been lifting weights. I'm trying to get myself mentally prepared for the cold weather and a change in environment in not being around my parents or family, so really that's how I've been preparing. That's all I really can do."

In terms of workouts, how many days a week are you working out right now?

JC: "I'll say six."

Your father, James, played at Florida State. Just how has he been a mentor to you both on and off the field as you prepare for the college level?

JC: "He always tells me stories about him at Florida State and what he did wrong, and some of the things he did right. Hopefully, his mistakes, I won't do the same thing he did. So I'll say that helped me out a lot. "And on the football field, he just helps me with my play style and how I can improve."

You committed to the Badgers in March. I remember our conversations that we had then. But was there an exact moment where you realized or you said to yourself, "I'm picking Wisconsin as my collegiate home?"

JC: "I'll say right before quarantine hit. When we heard rumors about [the new coronavirus], we never thought it would break out like that. I'll say the day when we went on quarantine, that's the day I decided to commit. I had in my mind before. I was weighing my options, trying to pick the best decision, but it all really came down to Wisconsin, so I feel like I made the right choice."

Who is your roommate gonna be when you come up here, and when's the scheduled move-in date?

JC: "My roommate is going to be [cornerback] Al Ashford, and we move in on the 17th."

What went into the decision-making process of you enrolling in January compared to coming up during the summer?

JC: "I come from a place with a lot of D-1 guys. I wasn't the only person in my school that would go D-1 or the first person in my area that would go D-1, so I get to talk to some of them guys. They always say if they had a chance to do it over again, they would have went early. Or the people who went early will say that was one of the good decisions they made. I always thought if I had a choice or decision to go early, I would go early."

What conversations have you had with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard or your future inside linebackers coach, Bob Bostad, pertaining to expectations for when you arrive and gearing up for your first semester as a college football player?

JC: "I talked to [Coach] Bostad the other day. He tells me that it's a great thing that I can get up there early. I can have a lot of reps, and then I can get in that weight program, get stronger and faster. "Then we talked about my size and weight, what I need to maintain, what I need to keep on doing, so that's all we really talked about."

What do you feel you will bring to the inside linebacker room, and how would you describe your playing style?

JC: "Of course, I'll say I'll bring physicality, but it's not like those guys aren't already physical up there, so I would just be another good addition to that. I think I can play against speed because Florida, that's a lot of speed, so playing against teams with speed, a little bit of ability, I can go in there and be effective. That's where I really think I'll help improve that."

Talking to T.J. Bollers back in December, he mentioned that he's gonna "blast you," referring to you, and you're going to '"lay the pain" whenever someone comes and tries to meet" you in a hole. What's your reaction to T.J. saying that?

JC: "I told him I appreciate it, but I just want to see what happens at practice. I'm not trying to get that name, and then going up to practice, get run over 10 times in a row. I believe in myself, of course, but I'm going to let the field do the talking."

What are some of the areas that you see yourself improving in once you get up to Wisconsin?

JC: "I'll say just overall football, I know it's going to be another level so film studying, play calling, schemes. Then I would say pass. I would say Florida isn't a really heavy pass league or state, so being able to decide if it's a run or decide if it's a pass, I'm going to have to improve on that."

What are your goals for your freshman year then?