Four-star defensive lineman Rodas Johnson committed to the Badgers in early November, ending his recruiting process that included 22 offers from programs like Penn State, Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Michigan, among others. Wednesday, BadgerBlitz.com caught up with the Columbus, Ohio native just a day before his journey to Madison. The interview's been lightly edited for clarity.

Wisconsin's 2019 signing class will be moving up to Madison in June, so BadgerBlitz.com reached out to the newest members of the UW roster to get their thoughts as they prepare to start their college careers.

How many days away is it until you head to Madison? Have you been counting down those days?

Rodas Johnson: Actually it's two days before I’m supposed to be there, and I have been counting down, day by day.

When you came up to Wisconsin last summer for your official visit, what stood out to you the most?

Rodas Johnson: Just the family atmosphere they have and the campus and how much they care about school, as well as my parents just liking it a lot.

When did you realize you were going to commit to the Badgers?

Rodas Johnson: Towards the end of the season, I just tried to keep communication with the other schools as well as Wisconsin just to see how much they would reach out to me and see how much they really wanted me. Wisconsin stuck out the most. I got to talk to Coach (Joe) Rudolph almost every week and he just stayed on top of it, helped me out a lot. Getting to talk to Coach Nokes [defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield] as well, him being there for me and being able to check up on me and my family just meant a lot to me. So that’s when I started to really bite down and thought that Wisconsin was the place for me.

Who's the funniest member of the 2019 class and why?

Rodas Johnson: Aww, that has to be [offensive lineman] Joe [Tippman]. I think it’s Joe by far. He’s just a very outgoing person. I can see from our Snapchat, group chat that he just likes to do things and have fun. He’s just a funny guy. You don’t see as many people as big as him just being able to joke around and have that much fun, so to me that’s just hilarious.