Skyler Meyers (Rivals.com)

Now that you're a few weeks out from really becoming a Wisconsin Badger, is it starting to feel real for you? Skyler Meyers: It feels real now. It was kind of unreal the last few months, that initial, "Hey, I’m going to be a Badger football player, Big Ten football player," that kind of thing. That was wild. It really didn’t hit me until a few weeks ago, until it was like there were 16 days until I head out. It’s getting real, I’m getting ready. More ready than ever to grind away. Was it a relief for you to officially wrap up your recruitment back on national signing day and send in your letter of intent? Or did you enjoy the whole recruitment process? Skyler Meyers: It was more of a relief. I settled down finally - the recruitment process was over, it wasn’t so much in my face with like, "We’ve got this and we’ve got that," just a bunch of bull crap. Wisconsin was just like, "Hey, you want to come play some big football?" And I was like, "Heck yeah I do." So Wisconsin's kind of understated pitch was a pretty good fit for you, huh? Skyler Meyers: Yes, for sure. The camaraderie was great with them at the start. I’ve got some true friends there already. I’ve been there three times and I can say for sure that I know the guys already - especially the coaches. They’ve got some great people who know how to treat someone. Were the Badgers on your radar at all when you first started to go through the recruitment process? Skyler Meyers: I’ve seen them - I always knew they played some pretty tough football, and I saw some of my buddies get some offers. Graham (Mertz) was the first one I saw get the offer during my sophomore year. So I was like, "OK, that’s pretty sick. That’s awesome. Big football, Big Ten." It wasn’t like I needed them to offer because they were my super crazy dream school or anything, but it’s insane. This is a dream come true either way. It’s the big time. I love it.

Do you remember when it was that you realized that playing 'Big time' football was going to be a real option for you in college? Skyler Meyers: My work ethic my junior really set me up - that’s when I thought I really had the potential to be a really good football player. Because I could see my size overwhelming people, not just kids in my city but kids in my state, the kids in the other states at camps. What was it like to get your first offer from a football team? Skyler Meyers: Oh man, my first offer - it felt amazing. Just getting to talk to them as a recruit was great. Division 1, Division 2, even getting that and having them look at you - it feels good to get attention. When I got my offer from North Dakota I was like, "Ok, here we go." The ball’s going to start rolling here. Now coaches are going to be like, "Ok, he’s got an offer - Division 1 FCS" so they’d check out my film and they’d see a kid that got better over the years and has been grinding. So other than playing big time football, what was it about Wisconsin that set them apart for you? Skyler Meyers: Academics. Besides the service academies like the Air Force and Army, Wisconsin was probably the best academically. Academics was No. 1 for me. What drives you to keep getting better at playing football? What is it about the game that keeps you getting up to continue grinding? Skyler Meyers: I’ve grown up with it. It feels like I’ve been playing it since I was out of the womb, that kind of thing, what with preschool and elementary school flag football and whatnot. But once I started tackle football I was like, "Wow." That was back when you know your hormones were going crazy and you’re like you just wanted to hit someone - and I could do that out on the field. And it felt good - I was getting good at my footwork and fundamentals and all that stuff. I started to get the feel for it and progressing and loving my sport. Baseball and basketball I was good, you know? But football and I just clicked. I felt that click. That plus playing with your teammates - it’s the love of your coaches and competition and getting better. It’s just a great sport. Did the Badgers give you anything in particular they wanted you to work on before you got on campus next month? Skyler Meyers: Go over the defensive playbook to get the basics of the Wisconsin defense. I have the playbook right now, so they want me to look that over and keep doing the workout that they sent me on the app. That’s and just working out and grinding. They want me to get up to about 225 pounds - I’m already at about 222 and setting good marks in my weight right now. I know it's early, but do you have any goals for yourself for your first year on campus? What would you like to accomplish? Skyler Meyers: To be the best I can be. That’s all I can do. That and beat out everybody I can from a competition standpoint.