Wisconsin's 2019 signing class will be moving up to Madison in June, so BadgerBlitz.com reached out to the newest members of the UW roster to get their thoughts as they prepare to start their college careers. James Williams, a three-star cornerback from Hollywood, Fla., spoke with BadgerBlitz.com over the weekend about his hopes for his first season with the Badgers in 2019. Our questions and his answers are included below.

James Williams (Rivals.com)

What would you say you’re looking forward to the most about getting up to Wisconsin over the summer to start your college career? James Williams: The thing I’m probably looking forward to the most is just the change of scenery. I mean, I’ve been in South Florida my whole entire life so to go somewhere different and be around amazing coaches and players … it’s going to be a big change for me but I’m definitely going to love it. You’re not worried about the change of weather being a bit of a culture shock? James Williams: No I’m actually kind of looking forward to it. I’m a little tired of the sun and the heat, to be honest with you. I know a lot of guys have different opinions about the recruiting process and being recruited in general - did you enjoy the whole process? Or were you really excited to wrap things up officially and sign your letter of intent back in December to join the Badgers? James Williams: Yeah I was very excited. I mean, when I committed to Wisconsin I was hoping I would be able to just sign right then and there. I was ready to make a decision but I had to wait until December, so when that day came I was very excited. I woke up early that day - I couldn’t wait. So take me back a little bit to when you made your decision - why did Wisconsin stand out to you? What was it that made you want to be a Badger at the end of the day? James Williams: I would say because it’s somewhere different, first of all. And then because I’m a big family person - I’m close with my family members, my brothers and all. So when I went up there and coaches made me feel welcome and I connected with the players really well … I just felt like that’s where I needed to be. Was it hard to go ahead and pull the trigger and commit? Or was it easier than you thought it would be? James Williams: I mean, that was my first official - and then I was supposed to set up one for Michigan, Missouri and Iowa State, but once I got to Madison that second day that I was there I decided I didn’t want to go anywhere else, this was where I wanted to go. So that Sunday morning the day I was leaving we had breakfast in the hotel I told coach (Paul) Chryst and I was like, "Coach, I’m ready to make it official and commit." All of the coaches were very excited and the players were, too.

Since you committed to UW and made it official last year when you signed what have you been working on to get yourself ready for your first year on campus with the Badgers?

James Williams: The big thing I was trying to work on was getting healthy because I tore my meniscus during the season. I didn’t know it at first so I was still playing in games when they needed me. After the season I got an MRI and found out I tore my meniscus, so I was really focused on getting healthy and making sure I’m ready by the time I got up to Madison and finish off school in a good way.

Everything good with that meniscus now?

James Williams: I’m fine now - I just started running last week, so I’m feeling good now.

Is that just how you are - wanting to push through a minor injury or two to help your team? What helped you push through that injury?

James Williams: My brother - he was there before me, he’s in college now and is about to be a sophomore for the University of Alabama, he started at Chaminade when it wasn’t good and when I got there we went to state for the first time and lost and then we went for the second time and lost and then went for the third year and won, so I just wanted to help get a (repeat). I just had to do whatever it took for the team.

What did you take away from your years of playing high school football? Were there any lessons you learned that you think will carry over to your college years?

James Williams: The first thing is communicating with your teammates. That’s the biggest thing about football, especially on the defensive side of the ball. You have to be able to communicate with your teammates, you have to know what everyone is doing on the field, and even if you don’t play the position you still need to know what they’re doing so you know where your help is at. That was my biggest thing this year … this year I actually communicated a lot and it took us far.

What are you looking forward to the most about getting up to Madison next month? What have you been focusing on when you’ve been thinking about it?

James Williams: The biggest thing is probably working out with the team, practicing, hanging out, and just having fun. I like to make good connections with my teammates. That’s the thing I’m looking forward to the most.

Finally, what do you think you’re going to bring to the field when you get a chance to get some reps in practice when you’re on campus?

James Williams: I think I’ll bring some speed, because in South Florida we bring speed wherever we go. I’ll bring some swagger. I play a lot of man to man, so I know I can cover. I’ve played a lot of zone too, to I think I’ll bring a lot of versatility to the field.

