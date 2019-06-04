Previously a Western Michigan commit, wide receiver Stephan Bracey flipped his verbal to Wisconsin in early November 2018. In a few days, he will head to Madison but ended his prep athlete career with a big-time performance in earning the Michigan 2019 Lower Peninsula Division 1 state championship in the long jump, 4x200-meter relay and overall for the team. He caught up with BadgerBlitz.com on Tuesday afternoon to talk about those performances and more.

Wisconsin's 2019 signing class will be moving up to Madison in June, so BadgerBlitz.com reached out to the newest members of the UW roster to get their thoughts as they prepare to start their college careers.

How many days away is it until you head to Madison? Have you been counting down those days?

Stephan Bracey: Yeah, I believe it’s five. Saturday. So this Tuesday is today. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, so five.

Let’s talk about your big day at the Michigan Division I state track meet and earning the state championship in the long jump, the 800-meter (2x400) relay, and the team championship as well. How did you feel going into that day, and did you feel you’d end the competition as a champ?

Stephan Bracey: I felt very confident, at the same time nervous and excited. I wanted to be a champion, and so I pretty much just fall forward, and I got what I wanted which was truly a blessing and I’m very pleased with my performance and everything.

What was your reaction to your 24’1” jump?

Stephan Bracey: I was actually astonished because in the finals, I was seeded first. Then two guys jumped, [one jumped] 23’8 and another guy jumped 23’10, and I was third. On my last jump in my finals I actually hit 24’1. It was just a really good feeling because I know my coach wanted it, and he believed in me. I just rose to the occasion and jumped 24’1, which was an inch off the state record. It was just amazing.