Better Know A Badger – 2024 four-star receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson
MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come
After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 21 known prospects combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.
Nearly half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addressed depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth of the outside linebacker position, we look at the upcoming signing of Bolingbrook (Ill.) High receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
After a season in which he tallied 55 receptions for over 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns, Berry-Johnson finished his senior season with 2,123 all-purpose yards, 1,260 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns. He also added 10 tackles and an interception on defense.
“The year didn’t go we wanted to, we went 3-6 and didn’t make the playoffs, but I think I did my part as a team player,” Berry-Johnson said. “I tried to be a leader as much as possible. I did as much as I can talking to them before the game, after the game, keeping my head up, and keeping their head up.”
Recruiting Competition
The sixth commitment in Wisconsin’s 2024 class, Berry-Johnson committed to the Badgers over a dozen offers that included Boston College, Cincinnati, and Syracuse.
Recruiting Story
