Wednesday, the University of Wisconsin announced that summer camps have been cancelled through Aug. 15, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately for the Badgers, valuable in-person evaluation time will be lost this year. And looking at past commit list, a handful of offers over the last 15-plus recruiting cycles were earned during a camp setting in Madison. With Wednesday's news, BadgerBlitz.com, which has been covering camps each summer, takes a look back at five of the better stories over the last few years.

Unfortunately all summer camps at the University of Wisconsin have been cancelled through Aug 15th. Specialists...continue to send us your updated training film so we can continue to evaluate you! Thanks! https://t.co/7qzKSoY5yn — Taylor Mehlhaff (@tmehlhaff10) April 8, 2020

Youngster Logan Brown stands out in the crowd

Logan Brown earned his offer from Wisconsin shortly after his camp performance.

In June of 2016, a sophomore-to-be offensive lineman from Michigan made his way to Wisconsin's camp. The rest, as they say, is history. From the BadgerBlitz.com's insider report: REMEMBER THE NAMES "Wisconsin’s 2017 recruiting class is almost complete, so the anticipated focus heading into the Badgers’ first summer camp was on younger talent. That was the case Saturday, as arguably the most physically impressive prospect on campus just finished up his freshman year of high school.

Logan Brown, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive lineman from East Kentwood High School in Michigan, absolutely passed the eyeball test. The 2019 standout worked with the top line group, which was orchestrated by offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, and received a good deal of attention throughout the morning. "Things are clearly in the beginning stages for Brown, but a number of schools, including Alabama and Auburn, already have him on their respective radars. He plans to camp at both schools this summer, as well as a number of other schools. Brown is athletic for his size and has a great frame for additional weight. He wasn’t able to wear shoulder pads during drills, but he didn’t have any trouble with the older competition. "Talking to some people close to his recruitment, Brown is an excellent student who is, reportedly, at the top of his class. Rudolph spoke to his mother and coach before camp started and explained the Badgers’ situation on the offensive line. Numbers will clearly be a bit tight in the 2018 class, but scholarships should be more available when Brown and the 2019 class arrive in a few years. "Brown was joined at camp by prep teammate Mazi Smith, who already holds an offer from Akron. Smith didn’t stand out as much in comparison to Brown, but will certainly be someone to watch over the next few years." Shortly after the camp, Wisconsin became the first Power 5 offer for Brown, who signed with the Badgers in the 2019 class. He chose UW over scholarships from many of the top programs in the country, largely due to the early relationship he built with the staff at Wisconsin. "They think Logan could end up being one of the top offensive tackles, if not the top offensive tackle, in the country," Marty Martens told BadgerBlitz.com. "Logan is one of the most athletic and dynamic big man I've ever seen. He could very well be one of the top linemen in the country his senior year. His sister played Division 1 volleyball at Western Michigan."

Tyler Biadasz grinds away the competition

Tyler Biadasz

The winner of the 2019 Rimington Award for the best center in college actually earned his offer from the Badgers as a defensive lineman. In June of 2015, Biadasz plowed through just about every offensive lineman at camp en route to his scholarship. From the BadgerBlitz.com's insider report: "As the dust settled after Wisconsin's first summer camp last weekend, there was speculation as to what prospects would pick up an offer from the Badgers. In-state linemen Mike Caliendo, Spencer Kanz and Sam Heckel were all strong candidates, along with Illinois standouts Sam Brodner, Brett Borske and Rhashaun Epting, among others. But in the end, it was in-state defensive lineman Tyler Biadasz who picked up a scholarship from UW. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound senior-to-be from Amherst received the good news during unofficial visit Saturday. "My family and I went on a tour through Camp Randall Stadium," Biadasz told BadgerBlitz.com. "Then we met the coaching staff and talked to head coach Paul Chryst. After brief discussion, I received a scholarship offer from Wisconsin then toured the rest of the campus. "It was a lot to take in. Quite honestly, I'm still speechless. I feel very honored to receive the offer. I'm very excited and truly amazed." Shortly after he earned his offer at camp, Biadasz committed to the Badgers. "The coaches said I was the best lineman at camp and that I dominated in the afternoon," Biadasz told BadgerBlitz.com. "I broke down people physically and mentally, and I grinded them down. Coach Chryst also said he's heard really good things about me at school and he said they want more kids like me. They think I'll be a great fit for them and Coach Chryst seems like a great person to play for."

Cade McDonald picks up offer, commits shortly after

Cade McDonald (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

I remember trying to figure out who the 6-foot-6, 230-pound defensive end was at camp last June. Luckily, his father was in attendance. He provided the essentials and helped me update Cade McDonald's Rivals.com profile. Hours later, I added an offer from the Badgers to his scholarship list. From the BadgerBlitz.com's insider report: NEW ON THE RADAR "Each year at camp there is an unknown prospect who catches your attention. Saturday, Cade McDonald fit the category. At a legit 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, McDonald, from Hudson High School, was arguably the top end at camp. Illinois State, North Dakota and South Dakota have already offered, and more scholarships are likely on the way after his performance Saturday. The Badgers don’t have a commitment from a defensive end in the 2020 class and McDonald likely gave them a lot to think about after his performance." Before McDonald could make his next camp stop, which was to Iowa later in the week, he committed to the Badgers. "I love the campus and the coaching staff seems to be just as great," McDonald told BadgerBlitz.com. "Their facilities and school are outstanding in the field that I would like to study. And just overall, it has been my favorite college for a long while. "The offer doesn’t feel real, honestly. It’s been a long-time dream and goal of mine and I couldn’t be more excited to go play college ball."

Chris Borland shows off his versatility for Bret Bielema

Chris Borland

Chris Borland's recruitment was one of the better stories ever covered by the BadgerBlitz.com staff. A family member inquired in the Badgers' Den about getting Wisconsin's recruiting attention. It was suggested that Borland make the trip from Ohio to Madison for camp. When Borland showed up, he reportedly played a number of different positions on each side of the ball. He even did some work with the specialists. That versatility led to a camp offer and quick commitment. "Things went great up there at Wisconsin," Borland told Rivals.com. "I got an offer that I'm going to accept, 99.99 percent sure. I just need to talk it over with my parents more, but you can go ahead and say I'm going to be a Badger. "I'm going to head back and stay the night in Chicago. Then tomorrow I'll be back in Dayton and will talk it over. That's when I guess I'll officially commit. "They liked how I was able to play a few different positions. They worked me out all over the place. I also really liked the coaches. I talked a lot with Randall McCray. He's a really neat guy."

Austin Kafentzis pops at camp

Austin Kafentzis

There's no question about it: Austin Kafentzis was Gary Andersen's top priority in the 2015 recruiting class. In June of 2013, John Veldhuis and I got settled in at Camp Randall Stadium for the high school camp. I remember seeing Kafentzis' father talking with Andersen, who had already extended a scholarship. I remember seeing Austin warming up and throwing in middle of the field. I remember thinking, "he doesn't look like he's 6-foot-1..." Finally, I thought that Kafentzis, who visited earlier (2013) that spring, could commit during that particular trip, which proved to be correct. "I think it's a really good fit," Kafentzis' high school coach, Eric Kjar, told BadgerBlitz.com. "I've always been a huge fan of Coach Andersen, just as far as the way he coaches and the way he recruits, just from being in his state when he was here. He is a tremendous recruiter. The relationships he forges with recruits are second to none. I haven't seen any other coach that's come into our school and does a better job at recruiting kids and going through that process. "One of our kids redshirted and is the starting center at the University of Utah. Gary actually recruited him there right before he left, and you got to see it firsthand. He's the best recruiter I've seen come in. And I think that part is important because you have to be able to build talent in your program and I think Austin's excited about that. He just really trusts Coach Andersen and the program, which when you look at schools, Wisconsin's been so tough in the Big Ten and won Rose Bowl games. They've been very successful in what they've done and it gives the kids a top program in the country and is always going to be. "I think with coach (Barry) Alvarez being the A.D. there and being a football guy, it's just the perfect situation. You rarely have A.Ds who have coached so well and now they're an A.D. So the success starts form the top down and the tradition is pretty incredible. He's heard a lot about it, because we've had a kid who played at Winona State and made friends with Wisconsin fans, and he said Camp Randall is just unbelievable on game day. He said it's just crazy. He said the fans are nuts and (Austin) loved his trips there, too. They've been there twice now and he's just loved it. "I'm excited for him and I think, program-wise, it's one of the top, if not the top choice in terms of where I'd want him to go anyway. I love what they're doing there."

