Rising junior quarterback Jake Rubley was back in Madison on Saturday and took part in the Badgers’ camp. Early on, the standout from Colorado worked individually with position coach Jon Budmayr inside the McClain Center. There was a strong emphasis on footwork, drops and short passes. Rubley, who was also on campus this spring, then joined the rest of the campers for the duration of the camp outside.The 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect has a big arm and showed it off at Camp Randall Stadium.

He’s arguably UW’s top target at quarterback in the 2021 class after JJ McCarthy’s commitment to Michigan. At this point, Rubley also lists scholarships from Tennessee, Iowa, Northwestern, LSU and Michigan, among others. A second visit in such a short amount of time...

***CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE INSIDER COVERAGE FROM SATURDAY'S CAMP***