Before the sun set Saturday in Madison, the rising in-state junior from Verona High School was commit No. 2 for Wisconsin in the 2021 recruiting class.

Jackson Acker started his day at Camp Randall Stadium as one of about 150 participants at the Badgers' second camp of the summer.

"They saw my athletic capability," Acker told BadgerBlitz.com. "Not only that, but they saw me as a person and they felt I would be a great fit for their school and program."

Acker, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound projected tailback, ran his 40-yard dash in the 4.6-second range in front of position coach John Settle. He was asked to stay after camp and speak with head coach Paul Chryst, a conversation that led to his offer. All with his mother smiling from ear to ear inside the McClain Center.

"I grew up here," Acker said. "My mom raised me here, she works at UW hospital and this is where she went to school. It's just the perfect place for me.

"It's a real blessing and just a dream come true. I've always wanted to go school at Wisconsin and I couldn't really see myself anywhere else. So to get that opportunity today, it was just amazing."

Acker joins fellow in-state standout JP Benzschawel as commits for the Badgers in the 2021 cycle. Both were at camp Saturday.

"I did well today and I learned a lot," Acker said. "He's (Settle) really excited to have me. I think I have the potential to have success at Wisconsin and be part of the tradition.

"The coaches were all so happy for me when I committed. It was just a great day for my family and friends."

Acker, who ran for 528 yards and seven touchdowns last fall, is also one of the top track performers in the state. It's too early to decide if he'll attempt both at UW.

"I have thought about that but I'm not too sure how that would go," he said. "But I'm willing to try."