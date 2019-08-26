BadgerBlitz.com brings back our 3-2-1 feature to examine what we learned during fall camp and the initial two-deep, two questions we have for the Badgers when they face South Florida, and one bold prediction for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Last week, the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers wrapped up their 2019 fall camp and the media saw eight of those practices. Now the season approaches just four days from now, and the program released its depth chart on Sunday morning.

We gave our initial reactions to the two-deep on Sunday afternoon. Towards the end of those practices available for reporters to watch, the BadgerBlitz.com staff felt like the depth chart started solidifying unless there were substantial changes in performances during the final week of sessions that were closed. We projected the offense, defense and special teams, and we hit on the majority of them.

With that, junior Jack Coan looked like a QB1. He won the job and simply did not play "par for the course" with those starter's snaps. This site has discussed it extensively through projected depth charts, podcasts and yesterday's thoughts, but Coan consistently led the offense to success in his reps (all of his snaps were with the first-team, as head coach Paul Chryst acknowledged on Sunday). His accuracy improved and he stretched the field with deep throws -- the latter of which was something not necessarily seen during his five appearances in 2018.

True freshman Graham Mertz and redshirt freshman Chase Wolf -- both of whom were listed by UW as co-No. 2 signal callers on the depth chart -- flashed serious potential during the open fall camp practices.