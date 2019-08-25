"I think that both have gotten a lot better since spring ball," Chryst said. "I think that their styles are a little bit different, and yet I think they’re both kind of figuring out as much who they are and how they can play to their strengths within our offense so I like that.”

True freshman Graham Mertz and redshirt freshman Chase Wolf both were listed behind Coan as second-team quarterbacks. Both flashed their respective potentials in fall camp.

"He’s got a better understanding I think of himself, our offense, of what teams are doing, and I liked the progress he’s made. I think that group as a whole had a good camp.”

“I thought he improved from his understanding certainly of what we’re doing, his command of the offense," head coach Paul Chryst said on Sunday. "His drop, footwork, I thought he made some strides there. I thought the whole group actually had a really good camp. Those of you who were there, you knew that Jack, every rep he got this camp was with the ones.

With little to no surprise based on the eight fall camp practices open to the media, UW listed Jack Coan as its first-team quarterback. The junior showed the ability to consistently lead the offense to success during those sessions available to reporters to watch. That included displaying an accuracy with his passes and stretching the defense with deep throws.

MADISON -- The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers released their initial depth chart on Sunday morning just five days away from its season-opener against South Florida.

*A.J. Taylor and Kendric Pryor were listed as first-team wide receivers, and it was no surprise that junior Danny Davis was right behind Taylor on the depth chart. After returning to the team last Monday and practicing the following Wednesday, Quintez Cephus was also in the released two-deep. Just how much the wide out plays this week remains to be seen, but as seen during the 2017 season, the redshirt junior has obvious talent that will help bolster Wisconsin's passing game.

Chryst said on Sunday that they will still look at this week to monitor Cephus' progression. He complimented the wide out for "how he’s come in and the way he’s picked it up, it’s been good," but also noted that despite being in good shape, there is also getting into playing shape.

"So we’ll see how this week goes, but certainly feel like he can give us something," Chryst said.

*Sophomore John Chenal was listed ahead of redshirt junior Mason Stokke at the fullback position. Chenal played in eight games last season as a freshman and during spring and fall camps, he showed some versatility during practices in catching passes and running Wisconsin's patented fullback dives.

*With tight end depth thin due to injuries to Luke Benzschawel (right leg) and Gabe Lloyd (right leg), redshirt freshman walk-on Jack Eschenbach was listed as the No.2 tight end behind starter Jake Ferguson.

“I give him credit he took advantage of all the reps that he did get, and I think that there are certainly some areas where if need be, he could help us," Chryst said of Eschenbach.

Chryst also provided an update on sixth-year tight end Zander Neuville, who, according to Chryst, has made "good progress" and is within a couple of days could be fully cleared. That could be a huge boost for assistant coach Mickey Turner's room.

"That group, I thought did a good job of maximizing what they had," Chryst said. "Z, getting him back [to] where he’s cleared, that would be a good step. Kind of just seeing where he’s at football shape-wise, but he’s been able to do a lot of the stuff and get going. So to get fully cleared, we’ll see.”

*On the defensive line, Wisconsin listed true freshman Keeanu Benton as the No. 2 nose tackle behind sophomore Bryson Williams. Benton told BadgerBlitz.com during fall camp that he was told he had the capability to make the travel roster. Barring any injury or any unforeseen circumstances, the Janesville (WI) Craig native likely will be heading down to Tampa.

*First-team cornerbacks on defense consist of Faion Hicks and Deron Harrell, with Caesar Williams and Rachad Wildgoose noted on the second-team.

*Redshirt freshman Reggie Pearson officially is a first-team safety alongside redshirt sophomore Scott Nelson. BadgerBlitz.com recently profiled the Michigan native's maturation process from a rough first year campaign into being on the cusp of starting the 2019 campaign.

*Under special teams, senior Anthony Lotti assumes first-team duties to start the year. In the battle for field goal kicker, redshirt sophomore Collin Larsh is listed No. 1, with redshirt senior Zach Hintze at No. 2.

*In the kick return game, Aron Cruickshank is the No. 1 returner, with Hicks No. 2.

*As has been noted elsewhere, four true freshmen find themselves in the two-deep. Mertz, Benton, inside linebacker Leo Chenal and walk-on long snapper Peter Bowden all are listed on the second-team at their respective positions.

*The number of current or former walk-ons in the two-deep: 15. That includes nine combined on offense and defense.