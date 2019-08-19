Note: There could always be a player making a Jonathan Taylor -esque ascent to the top of the depth chart after fall camp closes to the media as seen during the 2017 season.

Wisconsin allowed media to view the sights and sounds from eight August practices, with access stopping Aug. 16. Though the Badgers will partake in five more closed sessions starting this past weekend into this week -- including an upcoming scrimmage Monday, according to head coach Paul Chryst -- BadgerBlitz.com decided to project its opening-week depth chart.

The countdown has now reached 11 days until the Wisconsin Badgers take on the South Florida Bulls in Tampa.

If healthy, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand should hold down the starting defensive end spots and provide a jolt to the line. However, both have missed time during the open practices.

Loudermilk (left arm) has been listed as out or limited since Wisconsin's seventh fall camp session, but Rand has returned to work with the first-team defensive.

Former walk-on Matt Henningsen has stepped up into Loudermilk's spot and seems comfortable heading into his third season at UW. During Wisconsin's media day on July 31, Chryst complimented the redshirt sophomore on having "an unbelievable summer" in which the lineman gained 15 pounds from the spring

Behind them and with Loudermilk out for a good portion of open practices, redshirt senior David Pfaff and redshirt freshman Isaiah Mullens have both worked as second-team ends.

At nose tackle, sophomore Bryson Williams locks down the starting spot. Chryst thought the Nebraska native "had a heck of a first season" after stepping up into first-team reps when Olive Sagapolu went down during the Northwestern game and missed the rest of the 2018 campaign.

Williams appears ready to be the anchor on the defensive line but if for some reason he is unable to play (injuries or other unforeseen circumstances), depth at the position is thin.

Redshirt senior walk-on Gunnar Roberge (right arm) has been injured for a significant portion of the open practices. True freshman Keeanu Benton has received the majority of second-team reps and has flashed at times early on during his first fall camp. If the former Janesville (WI) Craig standout can continue developing under the tutelage of defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield, he could be a candidate to make the travel roster.

On Aug. 2 after Wisconsin's second fall camp practice, Chryst was asked about the the depth at nose and whether Benton could receive opportunities. He mentioned the defensive line has "some similarities to offensive line."

“You got to find a way to get your best players on the field," Chryst said. "Garrett Rand is one that is playing end but should we need him, he is capable of doing it. We did that with Conor Sheehy. So I think in camp you got to kind of see what is the development of Bryson and the group behind him, and then kind of how are things playing out at the end spot. In that way, in my mind, there are some similarities to o-line. You better get your good players in position to play, but Keeanu is one of them certainly right now.”