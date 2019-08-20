The countdown has now reached 10 days until the Wisconsin Badgers take on the South Florida Bulls in Tampa. Wisconsin allowed media to view the sights and sounds from eight August practices, with access stopping Aug. 16. Though the Badgers will partake in five more closed sessions starting this past weekend into this week, BadgerBlitz.com decided to project its opening-week depth chart. Note: There could always be a player making a Jonathan Taylor-esque ascent to the top of the depth chart after fall camp closes to the media as seen during the 2017 season. Miss the past couple? Check out the following: Offense | Defense |

PLACEKICKING DUTIES

Wisconsin kicker Collin Larsh (right) with Connor Allen (90) holding. (Credit: Jake Kocorowski) (Jake Kocorowski)

According to head coach Paul Chryst before fall camp starting, the kicking competition was wide open. When asked if there was a frontrunner, Chryst was pretty blunt, with a hint of humor thrown in. “Nope. Wide open," Chryst said, then paused. “I wonder what Raf’s [Rafael Gaglianone] doing right now? He's probably surfing.” Both redshirt sophomore Collin Larsh and redshirt senior Zach Hintze have appeared to perform well during open practices outside of a Aug. 9 where the two missed some field goals. In three of the four practices seen in the first week media had an opportunity to view the Badgers, Hintze received first up duties. During Aug. 12's scrimmage, however, both utilized Allen as a holder. Larsh made all of his attempts, while Hintze missed two of his four. Larsh, the walk-on from nearby Monona Grove, seemed to assert himself more last week, and he could be set up as the man forshorter distant attempts. For long-distance field goals, Hintze likely could get the call as seen last season with his 62-yard field goal attempt at Northwestern. He has the stronger leg of the two, but both have the ability to be used effectively this season.

PUNTER

Wisconsin punter Anthony Lotti during Wisconsin fall camp. (Credit: Jake Kocorowski) (Jake Kocorowski)

From some of the punts seen during open fall camp practices, senior Anthony Lotti appears to be the man. During one practice, he boomed a 55-yard punt with what I timed as a very unofficial 4.23-second hang time. That is a very short sample size, but based off of what BadgerBlitz saw at practice, I did not see the competition usurp him during practice in any sense. At the moment, I think senior Connor Allen will back up once again in his final year in the program. I thought Conor Schlicting had a few good punts but did not have as much consistency as one would like.

HOLDER AND LONGSNAPPER

Wisconsin long snapper Adam Bay (Credit: Jake Kocorowski) (Jake Kocorowski)

Two easy calls here. Allen held No. 1 holder duties, and I do not foresee that changing whatsoever. Schlichting worked with the No. 2 unit. Long-snapping duties will go to junior Adam Bay, who has performed that work on both punt coverage and field goal/point-after-touchdown units. Back-up Josh Bernhagen was out for a chunk of the open practices with a left leg injury, so if anything happens to Bay, true freshman walk-on Peter Bowden may be next up.

KICKOFF RETURN

I will stick with what many saw on the depth chart heading into the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl with sophomore Aron Cruickshank and redshirt junior Kendric Pryor as the No. 1 and No. 2 returners, respectively. That pair appeared to hold down those reps in fall camp, though before his right leg injury, cornerback Faion Hicks also practiced some returns.

PUNT RETURN

Jack Dunn (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

When looking at the punt return game with fall camp and heading into the season, Chryst noted on Aug. 2 that the team has "to find a way to be more productive" in that particular phase. “That is a long play in football, and we got to, I think it’s going to start with, certainly we got returners and Jack [Dunn] has done it," Chryst said. "Really in all of your positions, you want to create competition and find more than one. "Then, I think the big part of it falls on the other 10. We’ve got to give them a chance. We got to get it started. A good punt returner, you got to be able to start it for him, and he’s got to make something happen with it. I think the whole unit has got areas [for] a lot of room for growth, and we got to grow in this camp.” From what it appears, Dunn could hold the job again in 2019 after averaging just 5.5 yards per return last season. Junior wide receiver Danny Davis and Cruickshank both caught punts during fall camp as well.