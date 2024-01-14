Wisconsin dropped a hard-fought bowl game against No. 13 LSU to close out its 2023 campaign and the debut season of head coach Luke Fickell. Soon, winter conditioning will get underway, shortly followed by spring practice. Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will examine the 2023 Badgers position by position. Today, we'll wrap up the defensive side of the ball in the trenches.

2023 Defensive Line Stats Player Games Played Stats James Thompson Jr. 13 29 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 PBUs Rodas Johnson 12 19 tackles, 3 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, Gio Paez 13 23 tackles, 0.5 TFLs Ben Barten 13 12 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 PBU Curt Neal 13 13 tackles, 1.5 TFLs Cade McDonald 11 3 tackles TJ Bollers 1 N/A

2023 HIGHS: CONTINUED EMERGENCE OF JAMES THOMPSON JR.

Wisconsin defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Towards the end of the 2022 campaign, it became clear that James Thompson Jr. was the best thing the Badgers had going for them on the defensive line. He closed out the season with three sacks in the final two games, while also ramping up his pressures and overall impact on the game. While the lineman's statistics were rather disappointing this year, he continued to prove that he's the best trench defender on the Badgers' roster. Thompson led the defensive line in tackles, sacks and tackles-for-loss. On a unit starved for impact players, Thompson was the closest thing to that for Wisconsin. His season started off hot, as he registered three sacks through the first four games. However, his production tapered off after Big Ten play started. Thompson's dip in production as the season wore on is certainly a curious case. After Week 6 against Rutgers, he would only log one more pressure all season long, according to Pro Football Focus. Prior to that, he had racked up 17 pressures through five games.

The lineman will return in 2024, and once again likely be the Badgers' top player at the position. If he can put together a complete season, Thompson could finally develop into the consistently disruptive force along the defensive line his coaches and teammates say he's capable of.

2023 LOWS: WHERE'S THE PRODUCTION?

Wisconsin defensive lineman Rodas Johnson finished the season with just half a sack. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

As is becoming a familiar refrain with the "lows" section of these positional reviews, the defensive line simply didn't offer enough in the way of production. By and large, it was a disappointing season for the defensive trenches in the first year under Gregg Scruggs. There was some adversity — namely, 6th-year senior defensive end Isaiah Mullens was injured and didn't see the field all year. Still, 4.5 sacks from the entire defensive line is an alarmingly low number. It wasn't just the lack of a pass-rush, though. The Badgers' defensive trenches just never felt like they made much of an impact on the game. The lack of dominant players in the absence of Keeanu Benton is a big reason why — this is a defensive line that needs reinforcements, and quickly.

ONE STORYLINE TO FOLLOW BEFORE THE 2024 SEASON: WHEN WILL THE CAVALRY ARRIVE?

Rising sophomore Jamel Howard will likely be counted on to contribute in 2024. (Rivals.com)