Wisconsin dropped a hard-fought bowl game against No. 13 LSU to close out its 2023 campaign and the debut season of head coach Luke Fickell. Soon, winter conditioning will get underway, shortly followed by spring practice. Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will examine the 2023 Badgers position by position. Today, we'll continue with the offensive line, a unit that is now on its fourth position coach in the past four seasons.

2023 Offensive line Stats Player Games Played Stats Riley Mahlman 13 74.3 PFF Grade Jack Nelson 13 71.1 PFF Grade Tanor Bortolini 12 65.9 PFF Grade Joe Huber 13 69.6 PFF Grade Michael Furtney 13 65.1 PFF Grade Trey Wedig 10 62.1 PFF Grade Jake Renfro 1 58.1 PFF Grade Nolan Rucci 3 76.2 PFF Grade Joe Brunner 2 65.0 PFF Grade JP Benzschawel 2 76.2 PFF Grade Barrett Nelson 1 54.0 PFF Grade Dylan Barrett 1 70.6 PFF Grade

2023 HIGHS: GEORGIA SOUTHERN AND MINNESOTA

Wisconsin right tackle Riley Malhman. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

After the disappointing loss to Washington State, Wisconsin's win over Georgia Southern in its final out-of-conference game of the season did little to satiate an understandably aggravated fanbase. That, however, was mostly due to the Golden Eagles arial attack carving up the Badgers' secondary to the tune of 383 passing yards. Wisconsin thrived in other areas, namely the offensive trenches. The Badgers' run game was good if not great — Wisconsin accumulated 207 yards on 38 carries for a solid 5.4 yards-per-carry. But where the offensive line stood out was in pass protection. Tanner Mordecai, who finished with an efficient 236 yards through the air, was barely touched. The Eagles got the smallest sliver of pressure on the right side of Wisconsin's offensive front, as Pro Football Focus credited both Riley Malhman and Michael Furtney with allowing a single pressure each. But that was it. Two pressures, no sacks. It was a phenomenal day of pass protection across the board from the starting five. In the regular season finale against Minnesota, Wisconsin put up a similar performance — two pressures, no sacks and Mordecai was hardly breathed on. Against the Gophers, however, the run-blocking was there too. The Badgers ran for 267 total yards including a workhorse performance from Braelon Allen in his final game donning the Motion W. Lineman not only kept Mordecai clean, but they got downfield and paved the way for Allen to put up 165 yards on the ground alone, his best rushing output of the year. To their credit, Wisconsin's offensive line was decent in pass protection all year. Run blocking was more spotty, but when it was there it was dominant, like it was against the Gophers.

2023 LOW: JACK NELSON AGAINST WASHINGTON STATE

Wisconsin offensive tackle Jack Nelson. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Having played them the year prior, the Badgers knew all about Washington State's dynamic pass-rushing duo of Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson. That didn't seem to matter much, as the Cougars had their way with Wisconsin's pass protection, especially in the first half. The primary culprit was left tackle Jack Nelson, who played a shockingly poor game. Nelson was generally considered Wisconsin's best offensive lineman and one of the best pro prospects in Madison before the season started. The tackle had a decent year, but that perception has since changed. One of the reasons is his performance in Pullman. Again, especially early in the first half, Nelson was absolutely waxed by Stone Jr. off the edge. Nelson allowed two sacks in the first half, both of which resulted in fumbles, one of which was scooped up and taken to the house for six. Those were critical plays that ultimately had a sizable effect on the outcome of the game. The tackle's struggles against the Cougars were and remain very puzzling. Nelson allowed six pressures, but didn't allow more than two in a game the rest of the season. He gave up two sacks, and gave up two in total the rest of the season. It was an outlier of a performance, but it was incredibly costly.

ONE STORYLINE TO FOLLOW BEFORE THE 2024 SEASON: CAN WISCONSIN FINALLY FIELD A STEADY OFFENSIVE LINE?

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Brunner.