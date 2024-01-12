Wisconsin dropped a hard-fought bowl game against No. 13 LSU to close out its 2023 campaign and the debut season of head coach Luke Fickell. Soon, winter conditioning will get underway, shortly followed by spring practice. Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will examine the 2023 Badgers position by position. Today, we'll continue with the tight ends, a unit that struggled to live up to the standard set in the past two seasons by Nick Herbig.

2023 Outside Linebacker Stats Player Games Played Stats CJ Goetz 13 60 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 3 FRs Darryl Peterson 13 47 tackles, 10 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2 PBUs, Jeff Pietrwoski 13 21 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, Darian Varner 11 5 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 FR Kaden Johnson 8 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF Aaron Witt 1 1 tackle

2023 HIGH: OHIO STATE

Wisconsin's outside linebackers were a hot-and-cold unit in 2023. But against the Buckeyes under the lights, they elevated their play and logged likely their best performance of the season. In total, Wisconsin sacked Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord four times. Both CJ Goetz and Darryl Peterson got on the board in the sack department, as both edges proved fruitful for the Badgers' defense. Goetz logged six pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, to go along with his sack, three hurries and one quarterback hit. Goetz also forced a fumble; it was perhaps the pass-rusher's best all-around game of the season. Peterson also logged a sack as well as two quarterback hurries. Wisconsin didn't boast much firepower off the edge in 2023, but both of the primary starters in Goetz and Peterson came to play against Ohio State. The pass rush made McCord uncomfortable all night long, as evidenced by his highly uncharacteristic two interceptions.

2023 LOWS: TEPID PASS RUSH

The alarm was sounded early — in Week 1, in fact, when Wisconsin failed to log a sack against Buffalo. Failing to take down the opposing quarterback of an inferior opponent isn't typical of a Badger defense, but it would be a harbinger of things to come. Wisconsin's pass rush would struggle all season long. First-year outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell's room logged 9.5 sacks on the season. By contrast, Nick Herbig himself logged 11 sacks the year prior. That tells you a couple of things. One, Wisconsin didn't have a star player at the position, an alpha of the room who could be counted on to crank up the heat when it was needed most. Two, the pass-rush-by-committee approach Wisconsin was forced to take produced less-than-ideal results. Now, Goetz and Peterson each had career years, at least statistically. Peterson in particular gained invaluable experience he can bring with him into next season, while Goetz will move on from the program. Still, the lack of a formidable pass rush was painfully evident all too often. Not every outside linebacker core needs one dominant player like Herbig was, but it needs to be able to bring pressure on crucial downs. Far too often, Wisconsin's vanilla pass rush failed to do just that.

ONE STORYLINE TO FOLLOW BEFORE THE 2024 SEASON: WILL THE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS IMMEDIATELY CRACK THE STARTING ROTATION?

