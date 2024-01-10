Wisconsin dropped a hard-fought bowl game against No. 13 LSU to close out its 2023 campaign and the debut season of head coach Luke Fickell. Soon, winter conditioning will get underway, shortly followed by spring practice. Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will examine the 2023 Badgers position by position. Today, we'll continue with the inside linebackers, a unit that the Badgers have significantly revamped since the season concluded.

2023 Inside Linebacker Stats Player Games Played Stats Jake Chaney 13 80 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks Maema Njongmeta 12 59 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 PBU, 3 FR Jordan Turner 11 61 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 FF Christian Alliegro 6 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU Tatum Grass 3 9 tackles

2023 HIGH: EMERGENCE OF CHRISTIAN ALLIEGRO

Wisconsin inside linebacker Christian Alliegro celebrates his first career sack. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

Wisconsin's inside linebacker room was rather convoluted in defensive coordinator Mike Tressel's first season in Madison. There was clearly a gap between the scheme and the play-style of the incumbent members of the room. The true freshman Christian Alliegro, however, appeared to fit into what Tressel wants to do perfectly. Badger fans were introduced to Alliegro during Wisconsin's thrilling comeback win over Illinois on the road. In the waning seconds of the game, with the Badgers needing just one more defensive stop to escape Champaign with a win, Alliegro was inserted at inside linebacker to spy mobile Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer. He would bat a pass at the line of scrimmage during the final drive, and in doing so clearly gained an immense amount of trust from the coaching staff — Alliegro would play in four of the next five games. His fellow linebackers raved about his "freaky" athleticism and speed during the season, and those two traits in particular appear to have Alliegro set up for success in Tressel's defense. The coordinator needs inside backers with sideline-to-sideline speed who can cover a lot of ground laterally. That's exactly what Alliegro brings to the table. Wisconsin has brought plenty of help at inside linebacker via the transfer portal this offseason, most notably former USC Trojan Tackett Curtis and former Arkansas Razorback Jaheim Thomas. Still, Alliegro has the athleticism — and now the experience — to be in play for serious snaps next season.

2023 LOWS: MISMATCHED SCHEME AND PERSONNEL

Inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta was essentially a healthy scratch in Wisconsin's win over Purdue. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

Watching Wisconsin's inside linebackers play in Tressel's scheme this season was reminiscent of trying to force oneself into an ill-fitting piece of clothing. Despite all of the talk from the coaching staff, both before and during the season, about how the Badgers had "three starters" at inside linebacker in Jake Chaney, Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner, Wisconsin's inside backers were simply in a different mold than what Tressel's system calls for. As mentioned, Tressel needs linebackers that can cover a lot of ground east to west. That's why Chaney had the most productive season of the bunch despite being the number three option a year ago — he has the best sideline-to-sideline speed of the three. Njongmeta and Turner, while both impressive players in their own right, are more old school. They're thumpers, north-and-south backers who thrive when primarily in the box. That's exactly what Jim Leonhard and the past regime sought, but it's a new era of defense in Madison. The clash of styles from the coaching staff and the incumbent players led to some notable developments throughout the season, namely the usage of Alliegro and the benching of Njongmeta for situational matchup reasons. Now, the Badgers' inside linebackers weren't abysmal by any stretch in 2023, but it was clear that stylistically, Tressel didn't quite have the athletes he wanted at that position.

ONE STORYLINE TO FOLLOW BEFORE THE 2024 SEASON: HOW DOES THE ILB PECKING ORDER SHAPE UP THIS OFFSEASON?

Wisconsin reeled in USC transfer ILB Tackett Curtis to bolster its defense. (Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)