Wisconsin ended its season on a winning note with a 24-17 over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Bowl on Dec. 27. After a brief break, UW will kick up winter conditioning as it begins its early preparation for the 2023 campaign. Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will review each position before turning the page from the 2022 season. Today we'll examine the special teams. RELATED: QBs | TEs | RBs | WRs | OLs | DLs | ILBs | OLBs | CBs | S |

2022 Wisconsin Special Teams (Kicking/Punting) Stats Player Games Played Stats Nate Van Zelst 11 35/35 extra points, 11/14 field goals Vito Calvaruso 2 7/7 extra points, 1/3 field goals Andy Vujnovich 13 63 punts, 43.9 yards/punt, 3.84 second hang time, long of 64 yards Gavin Lahm 10 47 kickoffs, 16 touchbacks, 14.2 yards/return, 4.00 second hang time Jack Van Dyke 10 21 kickoffs, 15 touchbacks, 22.5 yards/return, 3.97 second hang time

2022 Wisconsin Special Teams (Kick/Punt returning) Stats Player Games Played Stats Isaac Guerendo 12 19 kickoff returns, 432 yards (22.7 average), Long of 50, 1 muff Chimere Dike 13 7 kickoff returns, 146 yards (20.9 average), long of 53 Vinny Anthony 11 1 kickoff return, 22 yards Jackson Acker 12 1 kickoff return (fair caught) Haakon Anderson 13 1 kickoff return, 13 yards Dean Engram 13 25 punt returns, 134 yards (5.4 average), long of 24, 2 muffs

2022 HIGH: Unexpected consistency of Nate Van Zelst

Wisconsin kicker Nate Van Zelst (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin brought Vito Calvaruso to Madison via the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season, and it was expected that the former Arkansas kickoff specialist would take over both kickoff and field goal duties upon arrival. As fall camp wore on, however, and Calvaruso was nowhere to be found during the special teams portions of practice, it became increasingly clear that Nate Van Zelst was in line to see much of the work at kicker. Calvaruso handled the field goal duties for the first two weeks of the season, but after going 0-2 on field goals in Washington State's upset of Wisconsin, he seemed to fall out of favor with the coaching staff. Van Zelst would take over the following week and never relinquish the job. He wasn't the dynamic, booming-leg type of kicker the Badgers thought they were getting when they landed Calvaruso, but he was about as solid as one can hope for a backup plan. Van Zelst drilled all 35 of his extra points and missed three field goals. Strangely, all three of those misses came in the 30-39 yard range — he knocked all of his attempts from 40-49 yards through the uprights. Calvaruso, meanwhile, was left without a job after week two. After coming to Madison expecting to be the top kicker in every category, the former Razorback didn't even handle kickoff duties. Those were performed by Gavin Lahm and Jack Van Dyke. In what was a disappointing season for Calvaruso, Wisconsin was able to find at least moderate consistency in their kickoff tandem and the efforts of Van Zelst.

2022 LOW: Punt Returns

When Dean Engram transitioned from cornerback to wide receiver, it was a logical move. As a primarily nickel corner, he displayed that change of direction and quick-twitch that usually translates well to a slot receiver position. But those attributes didn't translate to the punt return department. Engram had been the Badgers top punt returner since the 2020 season, but his production in that department was shaky at best in 2022. His yards-per-return at 5.4 left much to be desired. Engram muffed two punts, but bobbled a few more that Wisconsin was lucky enough to fall on top of. It got to the point where a high-arching punt to Engram was cause to hold your breath. Simply put, the punt return game had zero spark in 2022. Not all of the blame should fall on Engram for Wisconsin's disappointing punt return game. He was the most experienced punt returner on the roster, and the logical choice to man that position in 2022. There was little competition in that regard — Engram was the only player to return a punt for the Badgers all year. Without a true special teams coach, the entirety of Wisconsin's special teams had its rough patches throughout the year.

ONE STORYLINE TO FOLLOW BEFORE THE 2023 SEASON: How will Wisconsin's new-look special teams take shape?