Wisconsin ended its season on a winning note with a 24-17 over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Bowl on Dec. 27. After a brief break, UW will kick up winter conditioning as it begins its early preparation for the 2023 campaign. Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will review each position before turning the page from the 2022 season. Today we'll examine the safeties.

2022 Wisconsin Safety Stats Player Games Played Stats John Torchio 13 56 tackles, 3.0 tackle for loss, five interceptions, six breakups and one sack Kamo'i Latu 13 55 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, three breakups and two sacks Hunter Wohler 6 21 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one interception Preston Zachman 6 11 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one interception and one breakup Titus Toler 5 7 tackles, one interception, one breakup Austin Brown 8 6 tackles, two breakups Owen Arnett 7 3 tackles

2022 HIGH: Torchio against Purdue/Latu against Northwestern

Wisconsin safety John Torchio intercepting a pass (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

As a testament to how good the safeties were this past season, we've included a pair of performances as highs. Even then, we're still leaving out Hunter Wohler's showing in his return from injury against Maryland in which he had an interception and three tackles. In the season opener against Illinois State, John Torchio also tallied a tackle for loss, a sack and an interception that he returned 100 yards for a score. Leading the team with five picks, Torchio's game against Purdue was his high for the year. On the first defensive drive of the game, the fifth-year senior stepped in front of a pass from Aidan O'Connell and had a clear path to the end zone to return it 31 yards for a score. Torchio appeared to have O'Connell's number because he made a similar play to start the second half, stepping in front of a throw to set UW up at the Purdue 14-yard line to help open up a 28-3 lead. Along with the win over Purdue, the other top performance from Wisconsin was its 42-7 decision over Northwestern the week after the program let go of Paul Chryst. A five-touchdown day from Graham Mertz to go with a 185-yard day from Chimere Dike take the spotlight. But on the other side of the ball, Kamo'i Latu hauled in a pair of interceptions of his own. The game earned Latu Big Ten defensive player of the week honors.

2022 LOW: Rough day against Minnesota

The 52-10 beating against Ohio State was the worst day overall. For the safeties, however, its roughest day came in the regular season finale against Minnesota. For Latu and Torchio, who were the pair of starters for much of the season, it was the contest in which they graded out the worst, according to Pro Football Focus, at 43.8 and 42.1, respectively. Among the trio of safeties, the group tallied just one tackle for loss, no pressures, no pass breakups and no interceptions. Giving up 320 passing yards to backup Athan Kaliakmanmanis, Latu and Torchio gave up a combined six catches on eight targets for 69 yards.

ONE STORYLINE TO FOLLOW BEFORE THE 2023 SEASON: How much of a boost can Jason Maitre and Travian Blaylock provide?

Wisconsin safety Travian Blaylock (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

At this time last year, safety was a major question mark heading into the offseason. Losing a pair of starters, how would Torchio look in bigger role? Could Blaylock become a consistent playmaker? Would Wohler make an impact as a sophomore? By the end of spring practices behind Wohler and Torchio, walk-ons Owen Arnett and Bryce Carey were the lone healthy bodies. Now, the room - at the very least - appears to be in good hands with a solid starting duo of Wohler and Latu. With videos surfacing on Twitter of Blaylock preparing for a return after suffering a torn ACL during spring practices a year ago, the question becomes what kind of depth he can provide? Before the injury, Blaylock was projected to start at safety. Battling injuries throughout his career, he's appeared in just 13 games and recorded 20 tackles. As a 5-foot-11, 198 pounds, he can add a physical presence at safety. Along with Blaylock, transfer defensive back Jason Maitre, a projected nickel back, should be able to add some depth as well. Playing 44 games for the Eagles at both corner and safety, Maitre started 11 of 12 games last season and recorded 42 tackles, six passes broken up and one interception. He earned a 61.2 overall grade from PFF, struggling with tackles (11 misses) but allowing just 16 receptions in 29 targets on 410 coverage snaps. True freshman Braedyn Moore, an early enrollee this spring, is an intriguing talent as well.