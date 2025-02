Virginia native Chase Geter, a defensive back in the class of 2026, holds no less than 22 total offers. Still, he didn't take it lightly when Wisconsin extended him an offer in late January.

“I was pretty shocked," Geter told BadgerBlitz.com. "They came into my school, I had a workout. They watched my workout. (Safeties coach Jack Cooper) left, and then he called me the next day (with an offer).”