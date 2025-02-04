Preview: No.21 Wisconsin Aims for 21st Straight Home Win over Indiana

Indiana (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) vs. No.17 Wisconsin (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) Date/Time – Tuesday, February 4, 8 p.m. Arena – Kohl Center (16,838) Watch – Peacock (Noah Eagle and Robbie Hummel) Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch), Sirius 85 or 390, stream online on iHeartRadio. Series – Indiana leads 99-80 (Wisconsin leads 47-40 in Madison) Last Meeting - Indiana won, 74-70, on February 27, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. Follow Online: The Badgers' Den Twitter: @Badger_Blitz Betting line: Wisconsin – 9.5

Then-freshman John Blackwell scored 12 points off the bench in Wisconsin's home win over Indiana last season. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin) No. WISCONSIN HT/WT PTS REB AST 9 G John Tonje (Gr.) 6-4, 215 18.6 4.8 1.8 11 G Max Klesmit (Gr.) 6-4, 200 10.0 2.6 2.8 22 F Steven Crowl (Gr.) 7-0, 245 9.6 5.8 2.5 25 G John Blackwell (So.) 6-4, 203 15.5 4.5 2.2 31 F Nolan Winter (So.) 7-0, 220 10.1 5.6 1.1

Player to Watch: Tonje finished with 27 points on 8-for-18 shooting from the field and a 5-for-11 clip from distance in Wisconsin’s Saturday win at Northwestern. He was a perfect 6-for-6 at the stripe. Tonje has scored at least 20 points for four straight games and eight times this season.

Projected Starting Five (Indiana) No. INDIANA HT/WT PTS REB AST 1 G Myles Rice (So.) 6-3, 185 11.5 3.1 3.0 3 G Anthony Rice (Sr.) 6-5, 200 2.7 2.3 1.6 5 F Malik Reneau (Jr.) 6-9, 232 12.5 5.5 2.0 11 C Oumar Ballo (Gr.) 7-0, 265 14.5 10.0 2.6 21 F Mackenzie Mgbako 6-9, 222 13.1 4.7 1.2

Player to watch: Mgbako has scored at least 15 points in each of his last three starts with 20 points at Northwestern (Jan. 22), 16 points against Maryland (Jan. 26), and 25 points at No. 10/10 Purdue (Jan. 31). He has scored at least 20 points in four of his last eight Big Ten Conference road games dating back to last season.

Series Notes

UW has won 25 of the last 30 matchups with Indiana, including 11 of the last 14. The Badgers have won 20 straight home games against Indiana, the longest-ever home winning streak against the Hoosiers. UW home win streak vs. IU dates to a 56-53 win on March 5, 2000, in Bob Knight's final Big Ten game. The Hoosiers’ last win in Madison came in the inaugural season of the Kohl Center (1/25/98). UW's 20 straight wins vs. IU are the school’s second-longest streak vs. a Big Ten team, trailing it’s active 22-game home streak vs. Penn State. Wisconsin's win streaks over Penn State (22) and Indiana (20) are the two longest active win streaks of any Big Ten team. During Wisconsin's 20-game home win streak over Indiana, the Badgers have won by an average of 72.2 to 60.2. The Hoosiers have been held to 60 or fewer in 13 of the 20 games and never reached 80 points. Conversely, the Badgers have been held to 60 points or fewer just three times over that stretch and reached 80 a total of seven times. Greg Gard is 11-4 in his career against Indiana.

Wisconsin Notes

Crowl has appeared in 138 games in his UW career -- tied for 8th on the school's all-time list. Wisconsin is 47-16 (.746) when Crowl scores in double figures, including 7-2 this season. Gard's 60.0 percent conference win percentage ranks eighth-best among Big Ten coaches of the last 45 years. Klesmit leads the team with 59 assists (2.9 apg) and maintains a 2.27 assist-to-turnover ratio (59 ast, 26 TO), the second-best mark on the team. The senior guard is shooting 84.7% (50-for-59) at the free throw line (ranks 13th in the Big Ten - min. 50 FTAs). Kamari McGee averages 22.2 minutes per game off the bench, averaging a UW career best 7.2 points and 2.0 assists per game. McGee has scored double figures in four of the last eight games. Winter leads UW and ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 59.0% from the field (min. 4.0 FGs per game). He also leads Big Ten shooting 70.9% (61-86) on 2-point FGs.

Indiana Notes

Ballo has posted six double-doubles across his last nine contests. During that stretch, he has averaged 17.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Since Dec. 29 (Goode’s first appearance in the starting lineup) no B1G player has made more 3-pointers than Goode. He is tied for 12th (26 makes) among all major conference players over the last month. Galloway is one of four B1G players (Brock Harding, Iowa; Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Maryland; Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State) to average at least 4.0 assists while shooting 35.0 percent from the 3-point line while playing under 30.0 minutes per game. Reneau missed five games (at Penn State, Jan. 5; vs. USC, Jan. 8; at Iowa, Jan. 11; vs. Illinois, Jan. 14; at Ohio State, Jan. 17) with a lower body injury. He returned to the lineup in a bench role at Northwestern (Jan. 22). He started and played eight minutes at Purdue, registering three points, three turnovers, and five fouls. Although held scoreless on four shots in 20 minutes, Rice has shot 43.6 percent (89-of-204) from the floor and 89.2 percent (58-of65) from the free throw line this season.

