Wisconsin ended its season on a winning note with a 24-17 over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Bowl on Dec. 27. After a brief break, UW will kick up winter conditioning as it begins its early preparation for the 2023 campaign. Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will review each position before turning the page from the 2022 season. Monday brings a look back on the quarterbacks and a passing game that currently ranks 114th in the FBS in passing yards per completion (12.71), 65th in team passing efficiency (133.76) and 114th in passing offense (183.8 yards per game).

2022 Wisconsin Quarterback Stats Player Games Played Stats Graham Mertz 12 164-of-286 (57.3%), 2,136 yards, 19 TDs, 10 INTs Chase Wolf 3 18-of-32 (56.3%), 137 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Myles Burkett 2 4-of-5 (80.0%), 84 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

2022 HIGH: Graham Mertz against Northwestern

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

The last four games of the regular season absolutely left a bad taste and no doubt highlighted that improvement was needed at the quarterback position. But for the first eight contests of the season - while still a little uneven - Graham Mertz was playing the best football of his career. Overall, Mertz compiled a career-high in passing yards, touchdowns and had a career-low 10 interceptions. To open the year, he put together three consecutive games of 200-plus passing yards, something he had never done before. Starting in 2020 and 2021, Mertz had racked up that many yards in just three games each season but never consecutively. In all, the former four-star recruit had six such outings in 2022. Through eight weeks, Mertz was completing 63.6 percent of his passes and had thrown 17 touchdowns to just six interceptions. While the inaccuracy and timing still wasn't completely there, the three-year starter had shown an improvement when forced to improvise. He made a number of throws on the run to Skyler Bell and Chimere Dike when creating time out of the pocket. Say what you will about the quality of Northwestern, but Mertz torched the Wildcats to the tune of 299 yards and five touchdowns while completing 68.9 percent of his passes, likely the "2022 high" at the position. With Mertz moving on to Florida, true freshman Myles Burkett and fifth-year quarterback Chase Wolf are the only quarterbacks with experience (at Wisconsin) returning. The Badgers added Tanner Mordecai and Nick Evers via the transfer portal in December.

2022 LOWS: Not enough improvement

Point whichever direction - and there are many routes to look to as to why Mertz didn't pan out - but his play never matched the expectations. This past season was no different. The highly-touted recruit was thrown into a starting role during the COVID year in 2020, was left with consistent coaching turnover and in his final season, the unit around him had a plenty of growing pains. Mertz certainly wasn't done many favors, but familiar mistakes continued to plague the multi-year starter. Errant throws, consistent miscues and poor decisions held the offense back. During the month of November in games against Maryland, Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota, Mertz completed 45-of-88 (51.1%) passes for 506 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. Somehow finding themselves with a chance to win the Big Ten West, the offense simply couldn't muster enough. This season's defense wasn't an elite by any means, but it was clear the passing game and offense held the team back. Mertz's toughness and grit should be applauded. He took some nasty hits throughout the season leaving him to battle ailments to his shoulder and left hand. A hit in the fourth quarter against Minnesota also left him on the sideline for the end of the regular season. The expectations were lofty for Mertz and company but the marriage didn't come close to meeting the potential. Next season brings a welcomed change at the position that should be beneficial to both parties.

ONE STORYLINE TO FOLLOW BEFORE THE 2023 SEASON: WHAT DOES EACH QUARTERBACK LOOK LIKE IN A NEW OFFENSE?

Transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai. (Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports)

A shake up was needed at the quarterback position, and Luke Fickell did just that through the portal. In the month and change that Fickell has been in charge, he's held on to the commitment of Cole LaCrue and brought on a pair of transfers in Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai. The news of Wolf returning adds a solid veteran to the room as well. With the infusion of talent at the position and introduction of Phil Longo as the new offensive coordinator, there is no shortage of intrigue on the offensive side of the ball when spring ball rolls around. Simply put, what does the offense look like and how does each quarterback fit moving forward? Longo brings with him what projects to be an Air-Raid style. On multiple occasions, Fickell has mentioned he'd like a mobile quarterback who can make plays outside the pocket, a noted change on that side of the ball in Madison. With Mordecai's experience and talent as a five-year player, he projects to be the starting quarterback in the first year under Fickell. This past season, the transfer from SMU threw for 3,524 yards, 33 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. Part of the production includes an eruption for 10 touchdowns - nine passing and one rushing - in a 77-63 victory over Houston. Those kind of numbers are unheard of at Wisconsin. And while Mordecai may not be able to replicate that in the Big Ten, anything close would be a welcome improvement at the position at Camp Randall. Beyond that, the battle behind Mordecai could be just as intriguing. Wolf, Burkett and Evers will likely be dueling it out during the spring and fall for the spot. Evers sparked an uptick of excitement when he announced the move from Oklahoma. The former four-star recruit has impressive high school film as a passer and with his legs. Burkett and Wolf can't be overlooked, either, with what each showed this past season in limited time. While there could be some pause in the era of the transfer portal to have too many mouths to feed, it's a welcome problem for Wisconsin to have after struggles at the position. Looking up and down the depth chart, there is no shortage of things to watch for. What can Mordecai bring to the offense to switch things up? Where are Evers and Burkett in their development? Can Wolf remain the backup? And overall, what does the new offense look like under Longo and Fickell?