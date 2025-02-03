Jalayne Miller includes Wisconsin in top 7, schedules official with Badgers

Jalayne Miller, a three-star offensive lineman from Arizona, included Wisconsin in his top seven on Monday.

The Badgers, along with Arizona State, Arkansas, Kansas, Minnesota, Stanford and USC, made the cut for the 6-foot-6, 300-pound junior from Desert Edge High School.

Assistant coach AJ Blazek, who visited Miller at his home last week, is a big reason why UW was included.

"I love Coach Blazek and I can reach out to him at any time," Miller told BadgerBlitz.com. "We talk more than just football and there is a real connection there. He is very clear about how they develop linemen and all the accolades they have at my position. He tells me how the training is going and Wisconsin seems like a great fit."

Wisconsin thinks the No. 2 player in Arizona's 2026 in-state class can play tackle or guard at the next level.

"The majority of the schools feel like I'm a flex player," Miller said. "I have that good height and length, so I can play tackle. Wisconsin likes me as a flex between guard and tackle."