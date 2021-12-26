The 'Jewelry Thief,' John Torchio again set to step up in UW's secondary

Wisconsin walk-ons stepping into key roles has become a common story in recent Badgers' football history since the Barry Alvarez era began in 1990. This week's Las Vegas Bowl will see one more instance play out with fourth-year junior John Torchio rising into a first-team capacity against Arizona State. In this case, however, the California native will be a key replacement for another walk-on, Collin Wilder, at safety. Wilder suffered an injury during his lone snap against Minnesota on Nov. 30. Flagged for a targeting call, he exited the game on the Gophers' first offensive snap due to a hit on wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell. A couple of weeks ago, Wilder disclosed to reporters he stretched ligaments that are connected to his spine. Though no surgery was needed, the sixth-year senior stated his recovery process took six weeks, thus knocking him out of the postseason matchup against the Pac-12 program. Wisconsin's released depth chart last week showed Torchio elevated up to one of the starting safety spots next to Scott Nelson.

Rotating in at the position group for Wisconsin's defense this season prior to Wilder's injury, Torchio told reporters nearly two weeks ago that he was "in a weird spot, obviously, because him being out means I play more, which is obviously weird." "But I would trade that for Collin to play, 100%," Torchio told reporters on Dec. 14. "He's a senior, he's our leader. Obviously, we want him to be out there, so I was sad. Sad for him, sad for us. Obviously, we play better when he's out there. It's just a bad way to go out for him. That's obviously not how he wants to, so I felt bad.” Torchio took over for Wilder and played 52 snaps during the loss to Minnesota on Nov. 30, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the second-highest mark for game reps after 57 against Army in mid-October. Wilder recalled his emotions after receiving the news of his disqualification against the Gophers and Torchio entering the game. "When I got ejected versus Minnesota, I didn't care. I was mad that I was out, but I wasn't in my feelings during the game," Wilder said. "As soon as I was walking to the sideline, he rotates anyway, it was like, ‘Torch, you're going in the game. You're just playing the whole game now. Let's go win the game.’ “I didn't care about getting ejected at that point. But a few days later was when I kind of got in my feelings. But during the game, I knew 'Torch' would be able to take care of business, because he's been able to do that for us all year. So I'm excited for him for this, though, because this gives him an opportunity to carry momentum into next season." The 6-foot-1, 208-pound Torchio finished with four tackles on the day. Though he believes more snaps are beneficial, the sight of the Gophers taking back Paul Bunyan's Axe and crushing the Badgers' chance at a Big Ten championship game berth also set a particular drive into place. “Experience is always good so just having those reps obviously helps. Having a loss like that, just being on the field for it, it stings," Torchio said. "Adds a little chip to your shoulder. That doesn't sit right with anyone in our locker room. "That's going to be on my mind all offseason. There's no way I can forget that. A little added chip, something to motivate me even more, I would say that's what I gained from that, I guess.”

This season, Torchio played in all 12 regular season games (two starts) leading up to the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30 (9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN). He has registered 30 tackles, two for loss, along with 0.5 sacks and two interceptions as a key reserve for a Wisconsin defense that ranks among the nation's best in a series of categories. Teammates christened Torchio with a nickname, "The Jewelry Thief," earlier this year because of his playmaking ability. He pointed to a few aspects of where he has grown with that increase of game time action. "So many different aspects, from game planning to just like picking up on small QB tendencies and stuff," Torchio said. "Also just throughout the course of the game, how teams adjust formations and stuff, so just like the Xs and Os part, I learned a lot. “And then kind of learned a lot about my body, what I want to get stronger at, what I think faded towards the end of the year. What I think I need to work on, so just certain things like that.” Torchio pointed to a couple of areas that he wants to improve on, the first being strength. “I felt strong going into fall camp and stuff, but it’s something that I think I need to focus on going into next season," Torchio said. "Then just recovery, getting in and out of breaks and stuff. It's a long season. I'd never had that many reps, so I think that's something that I learned throughout the year that's really important. I need to focus on that.”

Next year, Torchio, fellow fourth-year junior Travian Blaylock and others will need to step up with winds of change blowing in the Wisconsin secondary. Wilder exhausts his eligibility, and fifth-year senior Scott Nelson recently told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he does not plan on returning for 2022. That leaves Torchio (currently having played in 25 career games played with three starts), and Blaylock (24 games played) as those returning with the most experience in the safety room. Former four-star prospect Hunter Wohler has received time on defense with the game in hand, registering 66 snaps this season according to PFF. Torchio acknowledged the last couple of years that the safety group has been an older group. “Kind of reverses back, but Tray and I both played a lot this year," Torchio said. "Two guys that I think could have maybe played a lot earlier in their career, but we had Collin and Scotty, which is awesome, but I think we've been ready, so I think that'll be exciting and fun to see. “And then Owen [Arnett] and Hunter – freshmen, young guys, but they picked it up really quick, which is good. Hunter played a little bit, Owen hasn't, but I think they'll be fine. Obviously, they just need to get the experience. They’re kind of the same boat I was last year to this year. So I think we'll be a good group.” Homing in on the present, however, safeties Nelson, Torchio and Blaylock -- along with the Wisconsin defense altogether -- will need to contain dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Arizona State offense. The third-year signal caller has completed 66.4% of his throws for 2,222 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. However, Daniels currently leads the team in rushing among Sun Devils participating in the Las Vegas Bowl (670 yards on 5.6 yards per carry with six scores) with starting running back Rachaad White opting out. Wilder called out some tendencies from Herm Edwards' program, and he displayed confidence in Torchio and Blaylock. "Arizona State, watching the film already, they're a little bit different in a way of when it comes to the Pac-12," Wilder said. "They don't throw the ball 45 times a game. They like to give different looks throughout each week, each game that they play. "John and Tray, they're gonna do their job, they're gonna do a great job. I think it's a great opportunity for them for next year, just to have some great momentum going into their next role next year of being these guys for us. So I'm excited for them. I think it's a great opportunity for them to take that next step."