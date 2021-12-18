Which Badgers have stood out during recent practices?

Wisconsin's practice schedule kicked up recently as the program prepares to set its sights on Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30. Third-year sophomore cornerback Dean Engram told BadgerBlitz.com that there had been three practices as of Tuesday. Though the sample size of sessions may be small, we asked several, more experienced Badgers who has stood out early on during what can be called bowl prep practices between Tuesday and Thursday availabilities for defensive and offensive players, respectively. Any questions that were worded or framed differently to players are referenced in italics below. One name, true freshman wide receiver Markus Allen, surfaced several times in conversations with players. Be sure to check out BadgerBlitz.com early next week for a feature on the first-year player and his progress within the offense over the course of the 2021 season.



Wisconsin fans may want to remember the name of Markus Allen for years to come. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

QUARTERBACK GRAHAM MERTZ

(From Thursday) "I think Markus [Allen] has done a great job, and Skyler [Bell] too. I think that they're doing a really good job of kind of feeding off each other, having that energy every day and just going out there making plays. So I think they've done a great job of standing out and keep progressing a little bit, so it's been fun."

TIGHT END JAKE FERGUSON

(From Thursday) "I think it's tough to sort of tell that, just because there was a lot of the younger guys going. It's pretty cool to watch those younger o-linemen. We got a lot of size in those younger guys, and it's pretty cool to watch them sort of get, not their feet under them, but get their rhythm going when we got young guys "move the ball" sessions going. It's pretty fun to watch that offense roll."

LEFT TACKLE TYLER BEACH

(From Thursday) I know it's still early on. With some of the younger guys that have been playing, has there been anyone standing out in bowl prep so far? There was one practice I saw, Deacon [Hill]'s got an arm. I saw him roll out of the pocket. He was under pressure, and while he's running, he threw a bomb all the way to the end zone. I think it was to Markus [Allen], I could be wrong. "Markus has been playing his heart out. I saw Grover [Bortolotti] was was doing really well in bowl prep too. There's a lot of guys that have been stepping up, and they're excited for the role. So I feel like we got a lot of young players that are being developed and doing a great job right now."

SAFETY COLLIN WILDER

(From Wednesday) I know it's only been three full practices, I think Dean said, that y'all had so far, but has anyone stood out to you? Like the younger players for next year that's popped out so far? "You know who's been playing really well? Grover Bortolotti. Yeah. What I love about bowl prep is it shows who's improved, like through the developmental workouts and through the practices and through playing on scout team for these guys. It shows who's put in the work and who's put in the time to get better since fall camp, because really this is their first significant reps since fall camp pretty much. "So Grover Bortolotti, he's clearly gotten better each week, but it's really cool. You see him breakout on some runs, and I think he's learned how to find the hole and learn his style of running. So definitely him. "Markus Allen had some great plays today. He was catching the ball all over the place. Great to see that. Great to see his improvement throughout the year, especially in the last several weeks, I've definitely seen a turn for him. So yeah, it's really fun. "This is my favorite part of devo, because this is where I was able to kind of spark my role, so I love seeing guys getting a chance to spark their role for next year."

SAFETY JOHN TORCHIO

(From Wednesday) "Honestly, Deacon. Deacon, live arm. He's probably got the best arm in that room, in my opinion. It was just fun to kind of see him get to craft and work. "During the season, he's the scout QB, so he doesn't get to run our stuff, but he stood out as a guy that's, 'Wow, he's pretty good.' I like watching him. Plus, he's a fellow California guy, so gotta plug him there."

CORNERBACK FAION HICKS

(From Wednesday) I think Dean said you guys only have had three practices so far. Who stood out to you in the cornerback group? And really within that too, whether or not you do come back or not, who do you think can step up for the group next year? "I'd say Ricardo [Hallman] is definitely a guy that kind of stepped up. He just has such raw talent. Once he puts it all together, man, he'll be a real, real future key to this defense. "Another guy that's not in the room would be Markus Allen, the receiver. He's had a really good bowl prep. He's been showing up every day being very, very consistent. "Alex [Smith], getting consistent, getting back into it, man. So there's gonna be some competition in that room next year, man, and I'm excited to kind of see what comes out on top and who kind of replaces Caesar [Williams]. Seeing how that goes, so it's going to be fun."

NOSE TACKLE KEEANU BENTON

(From Wednesday) "Not really. As a d-line, I would say James Thompson. He's definitely been coming out here and giving it his all. Showing some moves he hasn't shown in the season, which is a little confusing. [laughs] But he's doing his thing today, especially today. He had a heck of a practice. What type of moves? "Just simple d-line moves, but he don't use them all the time, but he's starting to open his box of tools."

CORNERBACK DEAN ENGRAM

(From Wednesday) For the younger guys in the [cornerback] group, who's standing out right now? "So far I like what a ‘Rico’ Ricardo Hallman] has been doing. Just not only this week, but all season. He came in, and you just see him get better from when he came in. So I like what Rico does a lot." For bowl prep practices, is there anybody that's been standing out in your eyes? "We've only been three days in, so I really, really couldn't answer that. It's just kind of everybody flashing here and there. But you know, it's gonna get to about practice eight, nine, 10, 11, you see guys really, really take strides from where they were."

INSIDE LINEBACKER LEO CHENAL

(From Wednesday) “Just on the defensive side, I really can speak of. Owen [Arnett] was making some really, really good plays today. He had big, big, big plays today. Hunter [Wohler] is also doing well. He's shining as well. "It's just a lot of guys, but those two definitely stood out to me."