Wisconsin concluded its final spring practice on April 30. Reporters saw five of the 15 sessions, and specific players shined in those handful of days reporters watched in Camp Randall Stadium. BadgerBlitz.com highlights which players stood out from each position group in those half-dozen practices. On Sunday, we looked at the offensive side of the ball. Wednesday homes in on those who impressed on defense. Writer's note/disclaimer: Reporters saw five of the 15 practices, so this may not paint the entire picture of what transpired during the spring.

DEFENSIVE LINE: GIO PAEZ/RODAS JOHNSON

Wisconsin nose tackle Gio Paez (51). (Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics)

Two class of 2019 players appeared to make the most of their reps during the handful of sessions to which reporters had access. With Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand no longer in the program, the end group needs players to step up behind presumed first-team starters Matt Henningsen and Isaiah Mullens. Rodas Johnson filled that role, first working with the second-team line before subbing in with the first-team with Mullens out due to injury. Assistant coach Ross Kolodziej told reporters early on in spring ball that Johnson -- a former four-star recruit from Ohio -- had "an unbelievable first three practices." "His challenge is going to be can he maintain and continue to improve at that level?" Kolodziej said of Johnson on April 5. Safety Collin Wilder stated on April 26 that he thought, "up front, Rodas Johnson, Gio [Paez], all those guys are really starting to show up in the pass rush game." For Paez, he received a substantial amount of reps with the first-team at nose tackle with Keeanu Benton (left leg) and Bryson Williams (right leg) both not participating in 11-on-11 team drills during these open practices. BadgerBlitz.com noticed the third-year lineman during the April 25 session where, during a certain period, he efficiently worked past blocks to make plays. "Gio [Paez] has flashed certainly with an ability to do some things up front as well," Kolodziej said during that same early April availability. Depth will be a storyline for the end position heading into fall camp and the 2021 season.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: SPENCER LYTLE

Wisconsin outside linebacker Spencer Lytle. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

The room returns last year's starters in Noah Burks and Nick Herbig, but assistant Bobby April III stated last month that the trio of C.J. Goetz, Spencer Lytle and Aaron Witt was "bringing energy, high effort and a physicality that we didn't have from them last season" that developed more depth within the group. Lytle, who was listed at 230 pounds by UW on its spring roster, found his way into the backfield a few times during practices to disrupt the respective passer. "I would say in my opinion, the guy that's made the biggest step so far I think has been Spencer Lytle," Burks said on April 9. "I think that it's a testament to his work that he's done in the offseason, I think he's made some really big strides. so far, and I think he's been doing well this spring." Lytle, a former four-star recruit, enrolled early as a member of the class of 2019. April noted the learning curve is "not easy" but recalled how the California native "came in as a midyear and actually showed up as a good player." The outside 'backer eventually redshirted in 2019, as April informed reporters about a couple injuries early on in his career at UW. But Lytle played in five games last season, finishing with two tackles and a fumble recovery. Now, April called out that Lytle has added "great weight" and "great numbers in the weight room." "Everything is going up and the speed of the game is not too big," April said. "The physicality of the game is not too big right now. So I've enjoyed working with him. He's a really smart football player that has foot quickness and intangibles that we work with, and he'll definitely be a guy though that's going to pop out there for you guys." "He's moving quick."

INSIDE LINEBACKER: MAEMA NJONGMETA