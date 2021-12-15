Wisconsin lands three-star in-state edge Isaac Hamm

But in the end, despite scholarships and interest from several Big Ten schools and top programs in the Midwest, the draw of playing major college football was too much to turn down.

Offered by the University of Wisconsin back in January, Hamm thought about ending his recruitment then and playing for the school less than 30 minutes down the road but instead wanted to let his process play out.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end from Sun Prairie (Wis.) High announced he would be signing with Wisconsin over a final group that included Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Penn State, making his choice Wednesday night at the Comfort Suites Cottage Grove in front of family and friends.

“Being from here and staying home, that’s as important as anything,” Hamm said. “I tried to not let that weigh my decision, that I’m just 20 minutes from campus because I wanted to take in the experience. That definitely been the message from the Badgers fans, the coaching staff, and some of the guys over there that if I’m here right now, I might as well stay home and make things happen here.”

He is the 14th commit to sign with the Badgers in their 2022 recruiting class and the fifth in-state prospect, joining Whitefish Bay offensive lineman Joe Brunner, Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett, Stoughton offensive lineman Barrett Nelson, and tight end JT Seagreaves.

The Badgers were the presumed favorite in Hamm’s recruitment for months. He was a frequent visitor for Wisconsin home games and took his only official visit to Madison, occurring over the summer, due to family concerns with COVID.

Hamm stated leading into his announcement that his choice would be based on what college would set him up for success post-graduation and what football program would put him in the best spot on the field. Academics, culture, and tradition also played a role.

“When we did visit for the official, I got to know a lot more (about Wisconsin) than an unofficial,” Hamm said. “We got to spend time with some of the dudes at our positions, we got to get some more in-depth conversations with the coaches, a lot of one-on-one time. It was definitely a better learning experience and a time to bond with those guys. That official was definitely pretty informative.”

Hamm’s commitment means the Badgers have signed multiple edge rushers in three straight recruiting classes (UW signed Arizona defensive end Tristan Monday earlier in the day). Hamm finished his senior season with 73 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and nine sacks to earn him the Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

“I work a lot better in space in that outside linebacker/edge rusher look,” Hamm said. “No matter where those guys put me, if they put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be comfortable with, I would trust the coaching staff that it would be the right spot. I’m going there to develop in a way that I’m not sure yet."

Ranked the No.1 defensive player in the state by Rivals.com, Hamm’s full 2020 season was canceled, and his abbreviated spring season was limited to six games. The Cardinals went a perfect 6-0, beating teams by an average of 15 points and never allowing more than 22 in a game. But with no postseason to compete in, Hamm said the Cardinals’ season ended with many players feeling unfulfilled.

So even though the Cardinals saw their undefeated season end last month to Franklin in the WIAA Division 1 state title game last month at Camp Randall Stadium, Hamm believed that journey has prepared him for what lies ahead.

“Seeing how those seniors got their season ended last year, had to deal with all that COVID stuff, it was tough to see that,” he said. “I’m so beyond grateful that we got a chance to compete this whole entire year, got to compete for a state championship, and now be with the rest of your guys for the rest of the school year. Seeing how fast how that can be taken away, it’s taught me that when I’m battling through adversity, you’re always going to come out on top, but sometimes you just got to keep fighting and keep pushing. I think it’s made myself and my teammates stronger.”