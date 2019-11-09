FIRST READ: CONTROL THE LINE OF SCRIMMAGE

In what will be a physical battle between the two rivals, the game will likely be dictated between each program's respective lines with dominating defenses. If each team stops the run, which could very well happen, that puts added pressure on the passing attacks. In the past two losses, Wisconsin has struggled in running the ball more efficiently (3.6 and 2.4 yards per carry against Illinois and Ohio State, respectively). One can argue since the Northwestern game -- and the exception of the Kent State non-conference finale -- that the ground attack has not been clicking on all cylinders. For what it's worth, junior running back Jonathan Taylor still ranks fifth in the nation in rushing yards per game entering Saturday's contest. However, this will be a tough test for Wisconsin's offensive line against an Iowa defense that ranks eighth in the nation in rushing yards allowed at 87.8 per contest. On the flip side, Iowa has rushed for around 145 yards per contest, though the most it has gained in the past four has been 123 against Northwestern two weeks ago. Despite being gashed by J.K. Dobbins and Ohio State, Wisconsin has been typically stout, giving up 84.1 yards per game that is good for fifth in the FBS.

SECOND READ: FLUSTER NATE STANLEY

Iowa has allowed 18 sacks in eight games so far during the 2019 season, though eight of those at the hands of a Don Brown-led Michigan defense in October. Wisconsin comes into Saturday's contest averaging four per game -- including getting to Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields five times in what was perhaps one of a handful of bright spots in the Oct. 26 loss. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his unit rank fourth in the nation in sacks per game. In what could be a low scoring affair, any opportunities for turnovers and sudden change opportunities could drastically change the course of the game. Can linebackers Chris Orr (nine sacks) and Zack Baun (7.5) get to Stanley, the Hawkeyes signal caller and (if you haven't heard yet) Menomonie, Wis., native?

THIRD READ: GET JACK COAN IN RHYTHM AND FINISH DRIVES