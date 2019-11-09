Pre-Snap Read: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers
We are just mere hours from the No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers hosting the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes inside Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Before the 3 p.m. CT kickoff, BadgerBlitz.com brings back its weekly "Pre-Snap Read" to give three keys to Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) getting back on the winning track.
FIRST READ: CONTROL THE LINE OF SCRIMMAGE
In what will be a physical battle between the two rivals, the game will likely be dictated between each program's respective lines with dominating defenses. If each team stops the run, which could very well happen, that puts added pressure on the passing attacks.
In the past two losses, Wisconsin has struggled in running the ball more efficiently (3.6 and 2.4 yards per carry against Illinois and Ohio State, respectively). One can argue since the Northwestern game -- and the exception of the Kent State non-conference finale -- that the ground attack has not been clicking on all cylinders. For what it's worth, junior running back Jonathan Taylor still ranks fifth in the nation in rushing yards per game entering Saturday's contest. However, this will be a tough test for Wisconsin's offensive line against an Iowa defense that ranks eighth in the nation in rushing yards allowed at 87.8 per contest.
On the flip side, Iowa has rushed for around 145 yards per contest, though the most it has gained in the past four has been 123 against Northwestern two weeks ago. Despite being gashed by J.K. Dobbins and Ohio State, Wisconsin has been typically stout, giving up 84.1 yards per game that is good for fifth in the FBS.
SECOND READ: FLUSTER NATE STANLEY
Iowa has allowed 18 sacks in eight games so far during the 2019 season, though eight of those at the hands of a Don Brown-led Michigan defense in October.
Wisconsin comes into Saturday's contest averaging four per game -- including getting to Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields five times in what was perhaps one of a handful of bright spots in the Oct. 26 loss. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his unit rank fourth in the nation in sacks per game.
In what could be a low scoring affair, any opportunities for turnovers and sudden change opportunities could drastically change the course of the game. Can linebackers Chris Orr (nine sacks) and Zack Baun (7.5) get to Stanley, the Hawkeyes signal caller and (if you haven't heard yet) Menomonie, Wis., native?
THIRD READ: GET JACK COAN IN RHYTHM AND FINISH DRIVES
If Wisconsin's run game stalls once again, the junior signal caller will need to assert himself against an Iowa defense that ranks 12th in the nation in passing yards allowed (178.1).
Against Illinois, Coan passed for over 260 yards and showed he could move the ball down the field in a consistent manner -- though the offense sputtered in red zone opportunities (just two touchdowns, two field goals). He can make the right throws and the right reads when given enough time to do so, and if he gets into that rhythm, the offense hums in the passing game with his top quartet of wide receivers and tight end Jake Ferguson.
In a game where the scoreboard may be yearning to be used, any opportunities to get into the end zone will need to be capitalized upon. Wisconsin cannot afford to not cross the goal line as seen in the fourth quarter against Illinois.