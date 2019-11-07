BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3Cs," returns for the 2019 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned heading into No. 16 Wisconsin's matchup on Saturday with No. 18 Iowa. Editor and recruiting analyst Jon McNamara, senior writer Jake Kocorowski and staff writer Asher Low each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week.

CURIOUS

McNamara: I’m curious to see how quarterback Nathan Stanley, a former in-state standout from Menomonie High School, performs in his final game against Wisconsin. The Badgers have won the last three contests between the programs -- two of which featured the former three-star prospect as Iowa’s starting quarterback. Through eight games this fall, Stanley has completed 159 of 262 passes for 1,950 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Can he finish his career against UW on a high note, or will Stanley go 0-3 against Wisconsin? Kocorowski: OK, this is outside of the game itself, but I am curious to catch just how No. 13 Minnesota handles a challenge from Penn State — which, in the first set of CFP rankings, was positioned in the No. 4 slot. The Gophers are undefeated, and though their opponents have been less than stellar on paper, they will likely look to squash any negative talk regarding how they got to their 8-0 mark. Both Iowa and Wisconsin would love to see an “L” dropped on their rival before the two face off themselves inside Camp Randall Stadium — but can Goldy pull off the upset on its home turf? Low: I am curious to see what offensive playmaker not named Jonathan Taylor makes a big time play on Saturday. The receiving core was held silent in Columbus apart from a terrific pitch and catch between Jack Coan and A.J. Taylor for Wisconsin’s lone score. I think Wisconsin takes a few shots downfield early after not fully utilizing their vertical threats throughout these two consecutive losses. I am looking for Quintez Cephus to have a big day through the air against a stout Iowa defense.

CONFIDENT

McNamara: I’m confident in this being a fairly low-scoring contest unless the Badgers can bust the door open on the ground. Iowa certainly doesn’t have a high-powered offense coming in, and the Hawkeyes are expected to be without top receiver Brandon Smith and starting tight end Nate Wieting. On the other side of the ball, Wisconsin isn’t exactly lighting up the scoreboard after two straight losses. If the Badgers’ offensive line continues to struggle, this could be a game of field position and special teams. Kocorowski: I am confident in Wisconsin’s run defense re-emerging to be a stout front against Iowa’s rushing attack. The Hawkeyes come into Saturday’s contest averaging just under 146 yards on the ground through eight games. The most it has gained in the last four outings has been 123 against Northwestern two weeks ago. Looking to reset after giving up some uncharacteristic plays against Illinois and Ohio State, I believe a healthy UW front seven clamps down and makes Stanley and his offense one-dimensional. Low: I am confident in this Wisconsin defense against Stanley in his final game against the Badgers. The Wisconsin native’s numbers look better than the true story about his performance. After dominating non-conference opponents, Stanley has struggled against Big Ten defenses over the past four weeks. In his last four games, the senior has thrown two touchdowns and five interceptions and Iowa has gone 2-2. Yes, the two losses were against good defenses in Michigan and Penn State, but Wisconsin’s unit is up there with any others seen in the conference.

CONCERNED