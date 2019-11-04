News More News
Wisconsin Badgers Week 11 status report, depth chart released

MADISON -- The No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers released their Week 11 status report and depth chart in preparation for the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend.

The bye week came with good timing for UW (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) after two consecutive losses. No Badgers are listed as questionable or out for the rivalry matchup on Saturday (3 p.m. CT).

On the depth chart, sophomore Rachad Wildgoose bumps up to first-team cornerback designation ahead of redshirt sophomore Deron Harrell.

Preliminary Status Report (Iowa)
Questionable  Out Out for the Season



WR Cade Green (Leg/Right)



TE Gabe Lloyd (Leg/Right)



LS Josh Bernhagen (Leg/Left)


S Scott Nelson (Leg/Left)


TE Zander Neuville (Leg/Left)

TE Luke Benzschawel (Leg/Right)
Week 11 Depth Chart (Iowa)
Pos. First Team Second Team

QB

J. Coan (JR | 6-3, 221)

G. Mertz (FR | 6-3, 215)

C. Wolf (R-FR | 6-1, 196)

RB

J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 219)

G. Groshek (R-JR | 5-11, 220)

FB

J. Chenal (SO | 6-2, 252)

M. Stokke (R-JR | 6-2, 239)

WR

A.J. Taylor (SR | 5-11, 200)

D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)

WR

K. Pryor (R-JR | 5-11, 180)

Q. Cephus (R-JR | 6-1, 207)

TE

J. Ferguson (R-SO | 6-5, 246)

C. Sampson (R-FR | 6-4, 280)

LT

C. Van Lanen (R-JR | 6-5, 312)

T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)

LG

J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328) OR

K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)

C

T. Biadasz (R-JR | 6-3, 321)

J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)

RG

J. Seltzner (R-SO | 6-4, 327) OR

K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)

RT

L. Bruss (R-SO | 6-5, 310)

D. Moorman (R-SR | 6-5, 307)



DE

I. Loudermilk (R-JR | 6-7, 293)

M. Henningsen (R-SO | 6-3, 286)

NT

B. Williams (SO | 6-2, 300)

K. Benton (FR | 6-4, 315)

DE

G. Rand (R-JR | 6-2, 279)

D. Pfaff (R-SR | 6-2, 288)

OLB

Z. Baun (R-SR | 6-3, 235)

T. Johnson (R-SR | 6-3, 241)

ILB

C. Orr (R-SR | 6-0, 224)

M. Maskalunas (R-JR | 6-3, 231)

ILB

J. Sanborn (SO | 6-2, 232)

L. Chenal (FR | 6-2, 250)

OLB

N. Burks (R-JR | 6-2, 240)

I. Green-May (R-SO | 6-6, 221)

CB

F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)

C. Williams (R-JR | 6-0, 188)

SS

R. Pearson (R-FR | 5-10, 197)

C. Wilder (R-JR | 5-10, 194)

FS

E. Burrell (R-JR | 6-0, 195)

J. Torchio (R-FR | 601, 205)

CB

R. Wildgoose (SO | 5-11, 197)

D. Harrell (R-SO | 6-2, 182)




P

A. Lotti (SR | 6-0, 187)

C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)

FG

C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)

Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)

KO

Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)

C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)

LS

A. Bay (JR | 6-0, 229)

P. Bowden (FR | 6-2, 217)

H

C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)

C. Schlichting (R-SO | 6-2, 222)

PR

J. Dunn (R-JR | 5-7, 174)

D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)

KR

A. Cruickshank (SO | 5-9, 161)

F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)
