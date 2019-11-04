MADISON -- The No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers released their Week 11 status report and depth chart in preparation for the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend.

The bye week came with good timing for UW (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) after two consecutive losses. No Badgers are listed as questionable or out for the rivalry matchup on Saturday (3 p.m. CT).

On the depth chart, sophomore Rachad Wildgoose bumps up to first-team cornerback designation ahead of redshirt sophomore Deron Harrell.