The wait and worries are over for the Benton family, as the former Wisconsin defensive tackle was selected in the second round (Pick 49) by the Pittsburgh Steelers, making him the first Badgers defensive lineman selected in the first two rounds since J.J. Watt when No.11 overall in 2011.

MADISON, Wis. – There was no debate for Keeanu Benton when pressed about who would be more nervous on draft night: him or his family.

Through his three seasons as a Badger, Benton accounted for 82 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. He declared for the NFL Draft after earning third-team all-conference honors in 2022, setting career highs in tackles (36), tackles for loss (10.0), and sacks (4.5). His overall grade by Pro Football Focus jumped from 61.7 (595th in the country among defensive linemen) to 73.6 (186th), as he finished with an 83.5 pass-rushing grade last season.

He emerged from his underappreciated nose tackle roll at the Reese’s Senior Bowl with his dominance in one-on-one matchups and individual drills. Invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, Benton completed 25 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, which was fifth among defensive tackles at the combine. He ran the three-cone drill in 7.34 seconds (second), the 20-yard shuttle in 4.65 seconds (fourth), and the 40-yard dash in 5.08 seconds (eighth). He also jumped 29½ inches in the vertical (sixth) and had 9 feet, 3 inches in the broad jump (fifth).

At UW’s Pro Day, Benton believed he showed NFL evaluators his athleticism, power, and versatility, able to play anywhere on the line from 0-technique to 4-technique. PFF ranked him the No. 5 interior defensive lineman in the class and the No.55 overall prospect.

“You have a little bit of self-doubt not knowing how well the process is treating you until you kind of get there,” said Benton, who trained in Morristown, N.J. “I think I did everything I could to do my best and keep moving up the draft stock.”

Wisconsin has 32 players on NFL rosters after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season, 30 of which appeared in a game with 24 making starts. Matt Henningsen (Denver) and Isaiahh Loudermilk (Pittsburgh) – Benton’s former teammates – are the only current NFL defensive linemen who played at Wisconsin.