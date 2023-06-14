Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: June Edition for the 2024 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.
RELATED: OFFICIAL VISITOR LIST |
No. 16A: Defensive tackle Liam Andrews
Top 8: Florida, LSU, Miami (FL), Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina and Wisconsin
Official visits: Penn State (June 2), Wisconsin (June 9), Florida (June 16), LSU (June 23)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Word: Four-star defensive lineman Liam Andrews has taken officials to Penn State and Wisconsin, with Florida and LSU still remaining this month. The standout from Massachusetts hasn't tipped his hand much beyond the top eight schools that remain in his recruitment.
No. 16B: Defensive end Dominick Kirks
Offers: Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
Official visits: Pittsburgh (June 2), Wisconsin (June 9), Washington (June 16)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Word: Dominick Kirks flipped his previously scheduled official from Kentucky to Wisconsin last weekend. The Badgers have made up a lot of ground in his recruitment, but Pittsburgh could be tough to beat when the three-star prospect is ready to decide.
No. 15: Wide receiver I'Marion Stewart
Top 4: Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon, Wisconsin
Official visits: Wisconsin (June 2), Michigan (June 9)
Previous Rank: 6
The Word: Four schools remain for I'Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect from Chicago. Wisconsin and Michigan have already received officials and are considered to be above Tennessee and Oregon. The Wolverines are a strong FutureCast favorite heading into his decision on June 16.
No. 14: Offensive tackle Ronan O'Connell
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news