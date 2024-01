The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 16: Wide receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.

No. 15: Defensive tackle Abu Tarawallie

Offers: Wisconsin, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State Minnesota, Oklahoma and Penn State. Previous Rank: N/A The Word: Abu Tarawallie, a three-star prospect from Heritage Christian Academy in Minnesota, visited Wisconsin twice this fall for game-day trips. Coordinator Mike Tressel offered during a stop at his school this month. "After the first visit, I spoke to Coach (Greg) Scruggs and he said he really liked me as a football player," Tarawallie told BadgerBlitz.com. "But more importantly, they really liked me as a person, as well as my attitude and my respect for them. I also love Coach Tressel. Every time I'm with him it's a lot of fun and we're always cracking jokes. I really like him and Coach Scruggs, and I can't wait to meet Coach (Luke) Fickell.

No. 14: Defensive end Garrett Martin