Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: December Edition for the 2023 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.
No. 16: Cornerback Tristen Sion
Offers: Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: 9
The Word: Wisconsin, which offered in late January, projects Tristen Sion to play on the defensive side of the ball. Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been the lead contact for the Badgers.
"Coach Po and Coach (Eric) Johnson, those two are the main coaches that I've been in contact with," Sion told BadgerBlitz.com. "Honestly, it seemed like the contact died down from Wisconsin, but a lot of that was on me having to call them. But after Sept. 1, it's been full-go. They have made sure that I know I'm a top priority for them, and I feel the same way. Wisconsin sees me anywhere in the secondary.
"My relationship with Coach Po is great. It's not just about football because he checks up on me with grades, my family and what I like to do away from football. It's constant communication from him. That's something that I really look for because I'm not a logo guy, so I like the family feel at Wisconsin."
Sion recently backed away from his previously-released top 8, which did include Wisconsin.
No. 15: Safety Julian Smith
Offers: Wisconsin
Previous Rank: N/A
The Word: Wisconsin was offer No. 1 for Julian Smith, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound projected athlete from Garces High School in California. He is one of just two projected safeties with an offer from UW in the 2023 class.
"What stood out to Wisconsin was my footwork and how I attack the ball," Smith told BadgerBlitz.com. "They really like that I have an eye for the ball and that I can make plays. I know about Wisconsin and that's a school that does interest me right now. I know it's far from home but it's a dream come true and I'll remember during my recruitment that Wisconsin came in first."
No. 14: Wide receiver Justin Marshall
