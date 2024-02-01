With Wisconsin currently holding seven commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the second edition of the State of the 2025 Class, which runs on the first of each month. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Landyn Locke.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2025 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Landyn Locke. Top targets: N/A Scholarship senior: Tyler Van Dyke What's next? Wisconsin's future at quarterback - at least on paper - appears to be pretty well set. But history has taught us that anything can happen with the transfer portal, decommitments and coaching movement, so it's usually not wise to look too far down the road. As it stands right now, position coach Phil Longo has a nice prospect in Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother (Braedyn Locke). He will almost certainly be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle, though that could change if there's unexpected movement on the current roster. It also wouldn't be surprising to see some other Power 5 programs make a run at Locke this winter and spring. He is slated to visit for a junior day this weekend.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback target Isaiah West. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two tailbacks in the 2025 class. Top target(s): Isaiah West, Chad Gasper, Bud Coombs, Byron Louis, Jace Clarizio Scholarship seniors: Chez Mellusi, Tawee Walker What's next? Taking one scholarship running back makes sense after signing three in the 2024 class, but that is not set in stone. From the group above, West seems like the most realistic target heading into February. The in-state Nittany Lions already have two four-star backs committed in Kiandrea Barker and Tiqwai Hayes, something that should work in Wisconsin's advantage. Louis and Clarizio are also high on the Badgers' priority list and are expected on campus this weekend.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Wisconsin wide receiver target Kamren Flowers. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three wide receivers in the 2025 class. Top target(s): Elijah Dotson, Elisha Durham, Q. X Farrakhan Jr., Kamren Flowers, Eugene Hilton Jr., Trenton Jones, Shaun Terry, Jaden Perez Scholarship senior(s): Bryson Green What's next? Wisconsin has sent out plenty of scholarships and has laid the foundation with a number of wide outs in the 2025 class. But the positional outlook in this cycle could largely depend on how first-year position coach Kenny Guiton views the recruiting board. Does he work off of UW's current list, or will he bring in other recruiting targets from his previous position at Arkansas? Regardless the direction Guiton goes, the Badgers have to add some more size and a true boundary receiver in this cycle. UW has done an excellent job in the slot in back-to-back classes (Trech Kekahuna and Kyan Berry-Johnson), but it needs to make a splash (or two) on the outside in the junior class.

TIGHT ENDS