With Wisconsin currently holding 14 commitments in the rising senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the seventh edition of the State of the 2024 Class, which runs on the first of each month.



QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Mabrey Mettauer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2024 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer. Uncommitted official visitors from June: N/A Scholarship senior(s): Tanner Moredecai What's next? Wisconsin rode its recruiting momentum from the early signing period right into the 2024 class with a commitment from Mettauer on Dec. 24. Adding a blue-chip quarterback early in the process put a leader in place and allowed Mettauer to work on other offensive weapons in this cycle for the Badgers. New offensive coordinator Phil Longo kept lines of communication open with other quarterbacks, but he hit on his top target in Mettauer.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback commit Gideon Ituka.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three tailbacks in the 2024 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star running back Gideon Ituka. Uncommitted official visitors from June: Darrion Dupree, Dilin Jones Scholarship senior(s): Chez Mellusi What's next? With Ituka in the mix, the attention turns to Dupree and Jones. Each four-star prospect visited officially in June and have Wisconsin near or at the top of their respective lists. The question moving forward: Would the Badgers take both and three total running backs in this cycle?

WIDE RECEIVERS

Wisconsin wide receiver commit Kyan Berry-Johnson. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one wide receiver in the 2024 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson. Uncommitted official visitors from June: N/A

Scholarship senior(s): Chimere Dike What's next? In April, Wisconsin hit on arguably its top wide receiver target in Berry-Johnson, a four-star prospect from Illinois. The staff worked to pair him with I'Marion Stewart, but the Rivals250 prospect committed to Michigan in June. With that, the Badgers will likely take just one scholarship wide out in the current cycle.

TIGHT ENDS